Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winthrop, MA

The Freedom That Is Elsewhere

By Courtesy of Seth Towns
Harvard Crimson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Towns ’20 was a Sociology concentrator in Winthrop House and former Harvard men's basketball player. I grew up in inner-city Columbus, Ohio, and attended Northland High School, where fear and struggle were students’ primary motivations. When I look back, I realize just how unhealthy it was for me to understand that I would never want my own children to live in an environment like mine at the very time that I was living there. No one should have to live in a place where their friends are subject to being murdered, where flying bullets often mark their parties, or where the bullets that miss their bodies still puncture their understanding of their self-worth.

www.thecrimson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Harvard, MA
City
Winthrop, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Ohio State University#Brothers And Sisters#Freedom Students#Public Discourse#Public Violence#State Violence#Living Conditions#Winthrop House#Northland High School#Symbolize Freedom#Oppressed Peoples#Liberating Discourse#Oppressive Conditions#Third World Peoples#Harsh Realities#Privileged Situations#Societal Position#Perpetual Suffering#Immense Suffering
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paulo Freire
Related
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Academic Freedom Is on the Ropes

This article is adapted from a new Chronicle collection, “Academic Freedom Now: Why Colleges Should Be Worried,” which explores how to navigate these fractious times. The collection is available in the Chronicle Store. M. any scholars and observers of higher education, even those who may agree on little else, agree...
Guilford, CTfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Why critical race theory is being debated in Guilford and elsewhere

GUILFORD — Critical race theory has become a hot-button issue, not only in Connecticut, but across the country. Several governors have recently addressed the issue, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who tweeted that critical race theory did not belong in classrooms. Also, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill banning critical race theory and other social justice concepts in public schools, and state Rep. Amy Perruso, D-Hawaii, a former teacher, said on Hawaii Public Radio that these uncomfortable conversations belong in classrooms.
MinoritiesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Race on Campus: Bipoc, Minority, or People of Color?

Welcome to Race on Campus. In a past issue, I explained the term "Latinx" and spoke with experts about its use on college campuses. This week I'm examining words that cover broader swaths of racial groups. This primer is for anyone who's unsure about which terms to use and when.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Universities prioritize their racial politics over academics

In recent years, universities have begun to prioritize promulgating their highly progressive racial politics over instilling students with the appropriate academic knowledge. Colleges, particularly elite colleges, have instituted policies, course requirements, and programs designed to inculcate students with radical, left-leaning values often centered on race and racism. While professors endorsing...
Collegeskashmirdespatch.com

Prof. Naseer delivers lectures to CUK students

Ganderbal, Jun 07 : Prof. Naseer Ahmed Khan, School of Economics, University of Hyderabad, delivered an online lecture on “Ethics in Research” to the students of the Department of Economics, Central University of Kashmir (CUK). Coordinator, Department of Economics, Tasleem Araf Cash gave the welcome address. Prof. G.M. Bhat, former...
Collegesmc.edu

Michael Mann Leads Psychology Department

An award-winning professor and author, Michael Mann will serve as the new chair of Mississippi College’s Psychology Department. An MC graduate, Michael joined the School of Education faculty in 2003, and he’s proven to be a valuable member of the university community ever since. MC's Distinguished Professor of the Year...
Los Angeles, CAoyaop.com

Research Fellowship at Pomona College

Applications are open for Research Fellowship at Pomona College in Los Angeles, California, Pomona College. This position would participate in Harvard Evidence for Policy Design (EPOD) associated events as necessary. This specific fellowship will be under the direction of Professor Tahir Andrabi, who is the Stedman-Sumner Professor of Economics at Pomona College. Professor Andrabi is a co-Principal Investigator (with Jishnu Das of Georgetown University and Asim Ijaz Khwaja of Harvard Kennedy School) of the multi-year DFID-funded Research on Improving Systems of Education (RISE) project in Pakistan.
Collegesthefire.org

FIRE calls on Cornell to eliminate diversity-statement mandate, reject ‘educational requirement’ for faculty

An explosion of racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 saw many universities launch anti-racism initiatives. One such initiative, at Cornell University, has generated a proposal that jeopardizes faculty members’ freedom of speech and academic freedom. FIRE wrote to Cornell yesterday, raising concerns over a proposed “educational requirement” for...
Edina, MNhometownsource.com

Edina native awarded Boren Scholarship for language study

University of Minnesota student and Edina native Maggie Lundberg has been selected by the National Security Education Program as a winner of the Boren Award to support the study of languages and cultures critical to U.S. interests. This program, established in 1991 and named after Senator David L. Boren of...
Stevensville, MTbitterrootstar.com

Regarding diversity

Regarding diversity, one may note the wonders of diversity by observing those who are rioting, looting and burning in the big multi-cultural cities. One can only lament the satanic sickness that has infested the Stevensville school board for pride colors and the Hamilton crosswalk. A nation under God does not do such things.
Educationfacultyfocus.com

Using Inclusive Teaching Strategies to Promote Greater Success Among Minority Students

Making learning accessible through an inclusive learning community is crucial for all students to feel seen, valued, and to maximize their potential by implementing a safe space (CAST, 2018). Ensuring that all students feel included is especially vital in remote learning, where they are likely to feel less connected to others to begin with. Universal Design for Learning (UDL), which maximizes student performance and success, argues that inclusion is a prerequisite for academic success (CAST, 2018). This manuscript offers recommendations to combat prejudice and implement an inclusive learning environment by bringing equity to the forefront to better support minority students and improve their academic experiences and outcomes. Though this paper mainly focuses on supporting students of color, many of these teaching strategies can also benefit students of different marginalized identities, such as LGBTQA+ students or international students navigating North American culture.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers shows support to LGBTQ students, educators

The Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers on Tuesday marked Pride Month by expressing solidarity and promising support to LGBTQ students and educators. Speaking at a press conference outside of the Pittsburgh Public Schools’ administrative office in Oakland, union leaders and teachers said it is important for members of the LGBTQ community to have visibility and inclusion in educational spaces.
New Paltz, NYhudsonvalleypress.com

McWilliams is Appointed Chair of Black Studies

NEW PALTZ – SUNY New Paltz is pleased to announce the appointment of Weldon McWilliams as visiting associate professor and interim chair of the Department of Black Studies, effective June 1, 2021. McWilliams holds a Ph.D. in African-American Studies from Temple University and is a SUNY alumnus, having graduated from...
Minoritiestrust.org

Black American families strive to build a town free from racism

19 'founding families' have purchased land in Georgia to build a town called Freedom, hoping to escape inequality and police violence. * A group of families has bought over 500 acres to build 'Freedom'. * Town will focus on equity, energy efficiency, food production. * White U.S. families are 10...
Minoritiesfordham.edu

Doctoral Student Awarded Ford Foundation Fellowship for Research on Black Theologian

Paul Daniels, a second-year doctoral student in Fordham’s theology program, received a prestigious Ford Foundation Predoctoral Fellowship for his research. His work focuses on how lessons from a prominent 20th-century Black theologian and civil rights activist can be applied to contemporary life, especially through the perspective of Black queer Christians like Daniels himself.
Arlington County, VAarlingtonmagazine.com

The Black Women Code Breakers of Arlington Hall Station

Sheryl Everett Wormley remembers her grandmother Ethel Just as an accomplished scholar and collegiate educator who broke barriers for Black women during the Jim Crow era. With a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State and a master’s from Boston University, Just became dean of women at South Carolina State University around 1950.