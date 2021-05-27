The Freedom That Is Elsewhere
Seth Towns ’20 was a Sociology concentrator in Winthrop House and former Harvard men's basketball player. I grew up in inner-city Columbus, Ohio, and attended Northland High School, where fear and struggle were students’ primary motivations. When I look back, I realize just how unhealthy it was for me to understand that I would never want my own children to live in an environment like mine at the very time that I was living there. No one should have to live in a place where their friends are subject to being murdered, where flying bullets often mark their parties, or where the bullets that miss their bodies still puncture their understanding of their self-worth.www.thecrimson.com