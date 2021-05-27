Ja Morant is Eventually Going to Posterize Rudy Gobert, Right?

Perspective. It’s all about perspective. I can’t say “if the Grizzlies win one, I’ll be happy” before the series starts and then be angry when they fail to go up 2-0 in the series. The reality is that we all knew that the Utah Jazz would try to come out hot after the shocking upset in Game 1, and they did just that. With a healthy Donovan Mitchell in the lineup, and a Rudy Gobert that wasn’t in foul trouble from the jump, the Jazz came in and shot the lights out of the place. On top of that, the series is getting a little feisty between these two teams. That led to officials trying to really take the reins on the action before it got out of hand. You can’t say the Memphis Grizzlies lost because of the refs, but there were some highly questionable calls on this team late in the game. So, that is going to be an interesting dynamic to watch as this series progresses. Nonetheless, there was a silver lining last night, even after being drummed 141-129. Budding superstar Ja Morant absolutely went off in a gutsy effort to get to 47 points on the night.