Topeka, KS

HELP Committee unanimously passes Sen. Marshall-backed Maternal Health Bill

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Senate HELP Committee unanimously passed the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act, which Senator Roger Marshall helped introduce. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he spoke about the importance of improving maternal health outcomes during a recent U.S. Senate HELP Committee Executive Session. He said this follows the committee vote of the bipartisan Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act, which he teamed up with Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) to introduce.

www.wibw.com
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Hutch Post

Kan. GOP delegation: End increase in unemployment benefits

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kan.) and U.S. Representatives Ron Estes (KS-04), Jake LaTurner (KS-02) and Tracey Mann (KS-01) today sent a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly calling on her to help get Kansans back to work by halting the increased federal unemployment benefits.
Kansas StateUS News and World Report

Kansas Chamber Cuts Ties With US Group for Endorsing Davids

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Chamber of Commerce has cut ties with its national counterpart over the national group's support last year for reelecting the only Democrat in the state's congressional delegation. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce's endorsement of Rep. Sharice Davids over Republican challenger Amanda Adkins in their...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Gov. Kelly signs seven bills into law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly signed a handful of bills Monday addressing areas from criminal justice to licensing and tax filing. “Today, I signed seven bipartisan bills that will enhance consumer protections and protect Kansas families from mistreatment and extortion,” Gov. Kelly said. “This is the kind of success that can be achieved when we work together – not as Republicans or Democrats – but as Kansans. I want to thank my colleagues in the legislature, on both sides of the aisle, for their efforts.”
Kansas StateUniversity Daily Kansan

Kansas vaccinations exceed two million doses

Kansas has administered over two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, reaching the landmark just six weeks after Gov. Laura Kelly (D) opened eligibility for the vaccine to everyone 16 years and older. About 43% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Center...
Shawnee County, KSWIBW

Washburn University goes maskless, no more social distancing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has eliminated its face mask and social distancing policy, effective May 15. Washburn University says on Friday afternoon, it announced that it will no longer enforce the mask mandate and social distancing policy on campus, starting on Saturday, May 15. “The guidance issued on...