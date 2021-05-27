HELP Committee unanimously passes Sen. Marshall-backed Maternal Health Bill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Senate HELP Committee unanimously passed the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act, which Senator Roger Marshall helped introduce. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he spoke about the importance of improving maternal health outcomes during a recent U.S. Senate HELP Committee Executive Session. He said this follows the committee vote of the bipartisan Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act, which he teamed up with Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) to introduce.www.wibw.com