Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Urban Meyer envisions utilizing Tim Tebow in Taysom Hill-like role this season, per report

By Jordan Dajani
msn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most interesting teams to follow this offseason. Not only did they hire college football legend Urban Meyer as head coach, but they also took former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, and even paired him with his college running back in Travis Etienne with their second pick in the opening round. Still, these storylines pale in comparison to what they did earlier this month, when they signed former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to play tight end.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl#American Football#Quarterback#Nfl Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Bcs#Sec#Espn#Nbc Sports#Cbs Sports#New Orleans Saints#Best Nfl#Taysom Hill Role#Coach Meyer#Heisman Trophy#Rams#Jaguars Training Camp#Florida#Picks#Taysom Hill Like
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Analyst Says Urban Meyer Is ‘In Over His Head’

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars have taken a lot of heat for giving Tim Tebow a chance to rejoin the NFL after he spent half a decade out of football. But one NFL analyst was especially harsh on the Jaguars head coach. In an article for Bleacher Report, analyst Gary Davenport bluntly stated that Meyer has shown that he is “in over his head.”
NFLFOX Sports

1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage...
NFLBleacher Report

Urban Meyer: Tim Tebow Looked 18 at Workout, According to Jags Coaches

Jacksonville Jaguars coaches were reportedly astounded by Tim Tebow during his recent tryout with the club—at least that's according to his former college coach and current Jags coach Urban Meyer. Speaking with Cris Collinsworth on his Pro Football Focus podcast, Meyer acknowledged he didn't attend Tebow's workout but said his...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Keyshawn Johnson rants against Tim Tebow signing

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars have been negatively in the headlines over the last few weeks with the reports that the team is bringing in the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and current ESPN analyst Tim Tebow as a tight end for the Jaguars. While there are countless people who have criticized Meyer for the reported move, ESPN Radio host and former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson went on a lengthy rant on Friday afternoon’s edition of The Paul Finebaum Show.
NFLfloridasportsman.com

Tim Tebow playing for Jaguars

I hope Timmy makes pro bowl just to pissoff all the kaeperneck fans. Publicity stunt maybe? being in north florida, certainly get the attention of all the gator fans. at 33, switching to a new position, and having not played competitive football in about 8yrs I can't imagine anyone's planning on him being a meaningful contributor on the field.
theScore

Jaguars' Meyer: Tebow is the 'most competitive maniac' ever

Tim Tebow hasn't played in the NFL for nine years, but the former quarterback's form apparently remains intact. New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer said Tebow's recent workout with the team was jaw-dropping for the club's other coaches. " ... (The coaches) said, 'Wow, this guy (has) ball skills,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jaguars decision to sign Tim Tebow not being well-received

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to sign former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, but their decision to bring in the Florida product isn’t being well-received. Should the team’s brass have thought this one more thoroughly?. Keep in mind that Tebow got this opportunity because of his relationship with head coach Urban...
247Sports

Urban Meyer clarifies Jacksonville Jaguars' interest in Tim Tebow

Nothing has been made official, but multiple reports indicate that the Jacksonville Jaguars are in talks to sign Tim Tebow as a tight end. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has now provided some clarity on the team’s interest in Tebow. Meyer went on ‘The Cris Collinsworth Podcast,’ and was asked...
Posted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Sends Clear Message About Potential Tim Tebow Signing

Over the past week, football fans reacted to the news that former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is eyeing an NFL comeback. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team held a workout for the quarterback, who is looking to play tight end. Even though it was just a workout, reporters were quick to rush and say a deal would be reach soon.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Let Tim Tebow Pursue His Passion

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign former Heisman winner & NFL QB Tim Tebow to play tight end, and the sports world is not happy about it. Meanwhile, the New York Giants reportedly have Kelvin Benjamin trying out as a Tight End as well. Listen in as Jonas Knox explains why the criticism of Tebow and the Jaguars is overblown, and why Tebow should be allowed to chase his passions!
NFLPosted by
AL.com

‘Controversial’ figure Tim Tebow back where he belongs

Tim Tebow never should have been a quarterback in the NFL. Begin there when considering The Chosen One’s impending decision to play pro football again, and his reuniting with former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer. There have been reports of Tebow’s return, but nothing definitive. Listen, every team in the NFL would give Tebow a shot as a tight end. That’s where the former college quarterback superstar should have been playing all along.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer details workouts, communication around possible Tim Tebow signing

One of the bigger offseason stories in the NFL has been the Jacksonville Jaguars presumed signing of Florida legend Tim Tebow. While it’s been reported to be happening, it hasn’t happened yet, although new coach Urban Meyer has offered several thoughts on the topic. “We have not signed Tim,” Meyer...