Urban Meyer envisions utilizing Tim Tebow in Taysom Hill-like role this season, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the most interesting teams to follow this offseason. Not only did they hire college football legend Urban Meyer as head coach, but they also took former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick, and even paired him with his college running back in Travis Etienne with their second pick in the opening round. Still, these storylines pale in comparison to what they did earlier this month, when they signed former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to play tight end.