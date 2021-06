Manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday that Kepler was "barely able to play" in the win over Cleveland due to an unspecified injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Kepler went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's win, but Kyle Garlick pinch hit for him in the bottom of the seventh inning since Kepler was unable to sprint. The nature of the 28-year-old's injury isn't yet known, but Trevor Larnach could see increased playing time if Kepler misses additional time.