Reds' Jeff Hoffman: Lands on injured list
Hoffman (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Hoffman left his start Wednesday against the Nationals with right shoulder soreness, and the issue is evidently serious enough to cause him to miss at least one start. His expected return date is not yet clear. The righty is pitcher better than usual this season after finally escaping Coors Field, but his 4.61 ERA and 1.59 WHIP are still not particularly impressive. Cionel Perez was called up in a corresponding move.www.cbssports.com