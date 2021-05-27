Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds' Jeff Hoffman: Lands on injured list

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Hoffman (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday. Hoffman left his start Wednesday against the Nationals with right shoulder soreness, and the issue is evidently serious enough to cause him to miss at least one start. His expected return date is not yet clear. The righty is pitcher better than usual this season after finally escaping Coors Field, but his 4.61 ERA and 1.59 WHIP are still not particularly impressive. Cionel Perez was called up in a corresponding move.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Injured List#Coors Field#Left Field#Era#Pitcher#Shoulder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cincinnati Reds: Reuniting with former pitcher Tanner Roark feels right

The Toronto Blue Jays parted ways with former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tanner Roark on Wednesday. After signing the right-hander to a two-year pact following the 2019 season, Roark cleared waivers and was granted his outright release. This feels like a reunion that Reds management could get behind. After signing a...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cincinnati Reds: Jeff Hoffman’s roster spot on the line during next start

The Cincinnati Reds cannot afford to trot out Jeff Hoffman every fifth day unless the former Colorado Rockies’ pitcher improves upon his past performances. A matchup with the lowly Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night is Hoffman’s best chance to instill confidence in the Reds coaches. Otherwise, David Bell may be forced to shakeup his starting rotation.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#951Cincinnati Reds#952Pittsburgh Pirates

The Cincinnati Reds take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in game two of their three-game series on Tuesday night from PNC Park in Pennsylvania. The Reds haven’t lost a series since the end of April after taking back-to-back series against the Dodgers and Cubs, and then splitting their two series against the White Sox and Indians. For the Pirates, it’s been three-straight series losses on their side of things, but they’ll be thrilled to be returning home to try to turn things around. The NL Central is quickly shaping out to be one of the better divisions in baseball between the Brewers and the Cardinals, and the Reds and Pirates find themselves at the bottom of the division in an important mid-season matchup to help shape each team’s month. The two teams have already met three times this season, with the Reds sweeping the early-April three-game series by 22 runs total. Both teams look far different than they did even just a month ago so it’ll be interesting to see which ball club wins Tuesday’s matchup to swing the mid-week series.
MLBThe Spread

Reds vs. Pirates, 5/10/21 MLB DFS Notes & Betting Predictions

National League Central rivals meet in Pittsburgh to open a new series on Monday night when the Pirates host the Reds at 6:35 p.m. ET. With Jeff Hoffman set to oppose Mitch Keller in the pitching matchup, what’s the best option on the board?. Game Snapshot. 901 Cincinnati Reds (-135)...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reds look to extend recent dominance over Pirates

The Reds continue to smack around the Pirates, and Cincinnati gets two more cracks at them in the ongoing series at Pittsburgh before the teams don't see each other again until August. A 14-1 win Monday boosted the Reds to 4-for-4 in the season series, with the victories by a...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Cincinnati Reds lose to the Pirates on a down night for the pitching staff

PITTSBURGH –– Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman is attempting to do two things at once. The former top-50 prospect is making mechanical adjustments on the fly as Hoffman tries to set himself up for long-term success, while managing his first opportunity in an MLB starting rotation since 2019. For...
MLBDaily Record

Rockies’ three-game winning streak ends with loss to Reds in 12 innings

There were plenty of opportunities at Coors Field Saturday night. The Rockies missed most of theirs, as did the Cincinnati Reds. But in the end, the Reds converted when it counted most, beating the Rockies 6-5 in 12 innings and halting the Rockies’ three-game winning streak. Nick Castellanos’s RBI double...
MLBJournal-News

McCoy: Reds rally against shaky Rockies bullpen to earn series split

When Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black goes to his bullpen, the eyes of opposing hitters brighten like the lights that illuminate Coors Field. The Cincinnati Reds rescued what looked like a lost cause Sunday afternoon against the worst bullpen in the National League (by earned run average). They were down...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reds turn to P Jeff Hoffman to salvage split in Colorado

Jeff Hoffman arrived in Colorado six seasons ago with plenty of expectations. The right-hander was one of the key parts of the trade that sent Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto, and the hope was he would be a rotation mainstay. It didn't work out that way, and the Rockies shipped him...
MLBFOX Sports

Senzel set for knee surgery, Hoffman added to Reds IL

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Senzel of the Cincinnati Reds is scheduled to have knee surgery on Friday and could miss four to six weeks. The Reds also announced Thursday that right-handed starter Jeff Hoffman has been put on the 10-day injured list with a sore shoulder. Senzel, who began the...
MLBchatsports.com

Reds pitcher Jeff Hoffman leaves game vs. Washington Nationals with shoulder soreness

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After issuing a five-pitch walk to Juan Soto in the second inning Wednesday, Jeff Hoffman motioned to the Cincinnati Reds dugout for a trainer. Reds manager David Bell and head trainer Steve Baumann met Hoffman on the mound. After a brief chat, Hoffman headed toward the clubhouse. A rough outing turned into something worse as he exited with right shoulder soreness.
MLBRed Reporter

Cincinnati Reds place Jeff Hoffman on 10-day IL, recall Cionel Perez

An awkward-looking fastball missed wide and outside against Washington Nationals star Juan Soto in the Bottom of the 2nd inning last night, and it was the last pitch Cincinnati Reds starter Jeff Hoffman threw on the night. It resulted in his 5th walk of the game after logging just 4 total outs, and immediately after throwing it he motioned to the dugout.
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Jeff Hoffman: Diagnosed with shoulder impingement

Hoffman was diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement Thursday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Hoffman was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, but his shoulder injury won't require surgery. The right-hander is heading back to Cincinnati to be further examined, and a better idea of his return timetable could come into focus once his visit with the medical staff is complete.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 41 thread: Jeff Hoffman vs Antonio Senzatela

Heading into the finale of a four game set with the Reds, the Rockies are running thin on reinforcements. Manager Bud Black threw everything he had at Cincinnati on Saturday night, utilizing eight relievers and depleting his entire bench, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough to take the third game in a row against the Reds. Coming off a tough loss in extra innings, the Rockies will have to dig deep to avoid the split.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds make a flurry of transactions and place Nick Senzel on the injured list

With a short bench, multiple fatigued pitchers in the bullpen and two regulars dealing with injuries, the Cincinnati Reds made six transactions before Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Most notably, Nick Senzel (left knee inflammation) and Wade Miley (left foot sprain) were placed on the 10-day injured list. Senzel...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Miles Mikolas: Lands on injured list

Mikolas was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right forearm tightness. The 32-year-old returned from the injured list Saturday and made his first start since late 2019 after missing the beginning of the season with a shoulder injury, but he was lifted after experiencing forearm tightness. Mikolas also missed the entirety of last season due to forearm surgery, so another arm injury is a worrisome development. The right-hander's recovery timeline should come into focus once the results of his MRI are announced.
MLBSportsGrid

Three Seattle Mariners’ Pitchers Land on COVID-list

The Seattle Mariners are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and have put three pitchers on the health and safety protocols injured list and a fourth on the IL for unknown reasons on Friday. https://twitter.com/JeffPassan/status/1395817209159581702. Starting pitchers Robert Duggar and Anthony Misiewicz join reliever Drew Steckenrider on the COVID-list while Will...