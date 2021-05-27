Jets' Lawrence Cager: Leaves OTA with apparent leg injury

Cager went down in pain during Wednesday's OTA with an apparent injury to his left leg, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Per Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record, the injury looked like a left hamstring issue. He ultimately made his way to the locker room on his own alongside a trainer, so it appears he may have avoided the worst-case scenarios. Even so, he's likely set to miss some offseason work as a result, which doesn't bode well for a receiver on the roster bubble. He should still have plenty of time to get back in action if the issue isn't deemed serious.