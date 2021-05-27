Royals' Nicky Lopez: Not in lineup Thursday

#VoteNicky All-Star voting begins online today, with the game scheduled to be played July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. You can vote now for all your favorite Royals, and we know how much Royals fans like to vote. On the ballot is six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez, who is raking this season. There is also 2019 All-Stars Carlos Santana at first base and Whit Merrifield at second base. Adalberto Mondesi is on the ballot at shortstop, Hunter Dozier is listed at third, and the outfield lists Andrew Benintendi, Michael Taylor, and Jorge Soler as your Royals voting options. You can also vote for designated hitter, but the option there is a bit curious - it is Nicky Lopez. Lopez is hitting .224/.332/.306 this season and has literally never started a game at designated hitter in his big league career. Rather, he was a Gold Glove finalist at second base last year, and has started 47 games at shortstop this year to fill in for the injured Mondesi. It would make more sense to have.