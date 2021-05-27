Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Not in lineup Thursday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Lopez isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rays. Lopez will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Wednesday. Whit Merrifield will start at second base while Jorge Soler takes over in right field. Lopez is still the likely favorite for playing time at second base, but he could see a slight downtick in playing time now that Adalberto Mondesi has returned to action at shortstop.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Whit Merrifield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Strikeout#Rays#Shortstop#Field#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: Don’t blame any one player for this debacle

Nicky Lopez is in a bad slump, but don’t blame him for the KC Royals’ skid. He’s played every game but one for the KC Royals this season. Only twice in the 30 games he’s started has he hit anywhere but last in the lineup, the slot customarily reserved for the weakest hitter, the player least likely to succeed at the plate.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Kansas City-Detroit Runs

Tigers second. Miguel Cabrera singles to right field. Niko Goodrum called out on strikes. Eric Haase doubles to deep right field. Miguel Cabrera to third. Willi Castro singles to shallow right field. Eric Haase to third. Miguel Cabrera scores. JaCoby Jones singles to right center field, advances to 2nd. Willi Castro to third. Eric Haase scores. Fielding error by Jorge Soler. Akil Baddoo out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. JaCoby Jones to third. Willi Castro scores. Robbie Grossman singles to center field. JaCoby Jones scores. Jonathan Schoop strikes out swinging.
MLBRoyals Review

Royals get walked off by Sox in heartbreaking fashion

Heartbreak. That’s all that comes to mind as the Royals lose on a walk-off breaking ball in the dirt. The Royals got the scoring started in the first inning after Carlos Santana got a one-out walk (shocker), Andrew Benintendi continued his good May with a single up the middle. After a passed ball which advanced both runners, Salvador Perez hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track in center to score Santana giving the Royals an early 1-0 lead.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Versatile Lopez just looking to help Royals

Naperville Central High School product Nicky Lopez was a Gold Glove finalist for the Royals last season, as a second baseman. Lopez has been playing shortstop this season after Adalberto Mondesi went down late in spring training with a right oblique strain. Lopez started both games of Friday's doubleheader vs. the White Sox at short.
MLBYardbarker

Nicky Lopez is the Royals DH on the All-Star ballot, so let’s vote him in

#VoteNicky All-Star voting begins online today, with the game scheduled to be played July 13 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. You can vote now for all your favorite Royals, and we know how much Royals fans like to vote. On the ballot is six-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez, who is raking this season. There is also 2019 All-Stars Carlos Santana at first base and Whit Merrifield at second base. Adalberto Mondesi is on the ballot at shortstop, Hunter Dozier is listed at third, and the outfield lists Andrew Benintendi, Michael Taylor, and Jorge Soler as your Royals voting options. You can also vote for designated hitter, but the option there is a bit curious - it is Nicky Lopez. Lopez is hitting .224/.332/.306 this season and has literally never started a game at designated hitter in his big league career. Rather, he was a Gold Glove finalist at second base last year, and has started 47 games at shortstop this year to fill in for the injured Mondesi. It would make more sense to have.
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals starting Nicky Lopez at shortstop on Friday night

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Lopez will handle shortstop duties after Hanser Alberto was benched against their division competition. In a matchup against right-hander Matt Shoemaker, our models project Lopez to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

KC Royals: Did Mike Matheny make the wrong decision?

Did KC Royals manager Mike Matheny make a bad call with the game on the line?. Just 18 days ago, Nicky Lopez raised his batting average to .304 with two hits against Tampa Bay. But April 20 must seem eons ago for the KC Royals’ shortstop. Since then, and including...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Thursday 5/20/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLBnumberfire.com

Nomar Mazara hitting fifth in Detroit's Saturday lineup against Royals

Detroit Tigers outfielder Nomar Mazara is starting in Saturday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Mazara will man right field with Robbie Grossman shifting in left and Eric Haase sitting out. numberFire's models project Mazara to score 9.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz hitting third in Tuesday night's lineup against Royals

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is starting in Tuesday's game against the. Diaz will operate first base with Ji-Man Choi handling designated hitting duties, Austin Meadows in left field, and Randy Arozarena sitting out. In a matchup against right-hander Brad Keller, our models project Diaz to score 8.8 FanDuel...
MLBnumberfire.com

Carson Kelly kept out of Diamondbacks' lineup Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Carson Kelly is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Carlos Martinez and the St. Louis Cardinals. Stephen Vogt will catch right-hander Jon Duplantier and hit eighth. Pavin Smith has been bumped up a couple spots to bat fifth. Kelly went 1-for-8 and struck out four times over the last two games. He should be available off the bench on Thursday night.
MLBelitesportsny.com

ESNY Game Day: Blue Jays at Yankees – Thursday Doubleheader Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

The Blue Jays come to town and get to play twice at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. The New York Yankees won’t let being a little banged up stop them against the feisty Toronto Blue Jays. Luke Voit and Corey Kluber will both miss significant time with oblique and shoulder injuries, but there’s no time for disappointment. Wednesday’s rainout means a Thursday doubleheader, with one game against Toronto’s top pitching prospect.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake Bauers out of Cleveland's lineup Thursday

Cleveland Indians first baseman Jake Bauers is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Matt Boyd and the Detroit Tigers. Josh Naylor will cover first base and bat seventh while Bauers takes a spot on the bench. Owen Miller will bat sixth as the Indians' designated hitter.