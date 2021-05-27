Royals' Nicky Lopez: Not in lineup Thursday
Lopez isn't starting Thursday's game against the Rays. Lopez will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Wednesday. Whit Merrifield will start at second base while Jorge Soler takes over in right field. Lopez is still the likely favorite for playing time at second base, but he could see a slight downtick in playing time now that Adalberto Mondesi has returned to action at shortstop.www.cbssports.com