Interview: Phil Mickelson Still Shocked By PGA Win, Plus Ryder Cup, and Diet

By Karen Gaudreau
progolfweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial, Phil Mickelson sat down with the media to talk about his stunning PGA Championship win at Kiawah Island, as well as his Ryder Cup chances, his diet and fitness, and what lies ahead for the 50-year old left-handed legend. Phil Mickelson Talks...

Related
GolfGolf.com

Can Phil Mickelson win? We rank his Sunday PGA contenders

The path is obvious, but it isn’t exactly clear. Phil Mickelson has the 54-hole lead at the PGA Championship, but there are some barriers in front of him. In order for the 50-year-old to set all kinds of records and win his sixth-career major championship, he’ll need to fend off a handful of legit challengers Sunday afternoon. Some you’ll recognize. Others you may have never heard of before. So it goes in golf.
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
GolfPosted by
WDBO

Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he's not without merit. He has won five majors — all of them except the U.S. Open — to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Golfchatsports.com

Phil Mickelson accepts special exemption into U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson is officially playing his hometown U.S. Open. The USGA announced Friday that it had extended a special exemption to Phil Mickelson for the June 17-20 championship at Torrey Pines in Mickelson's native San Diego, and that Mickelson had accepted the invite. “Winning the U.S. Open has been a...
GolfGolf.com

Phil Mickelson’s latest design is a world-class short-game playground

There is perhaps no greater short-game wizard than Phil Mickelson, so why not have Lefty design a full short-game facility for your university? That’s at least part of the thought process for the University of San Diego as Mickelson has been tapped to design a world-class short game facility for the Torero men’s and women’s golf teams.
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
NFLPGA Tour

Phil Mickelson inspires sports world after PGA Championship win

Phil Mickelson is once again the talk of the golf world. Almost a year ago, he turned 50 and soon after made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National and won in impressive fashion. He also won his second start at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in a final round duel with Mike Weir. But that was back in late October 2020.
GolfHerald Tribune

D’Angelo: Phil Mickelson focused on winning sixth major at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The roar could be heard around the Ocean Course, and beyond, cutting through the wind that’s been howling off the South Carolina coast this week, the same breeze that has played havoc on this tournament. But nothing was going to suppress this celebration when Phil Mickelson’s...
Kiawah Island, SCMarion Chronicle-Tribune

One more thrill: Phil Mickelson wins at 50 in raucous PGA

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Standing on the 18th tee with a two-shot lead in a championship he refused to imagine himself winning, Phil Mickelson took one last violent swing with a driver — the club that betrayed him 15 years earlier in the U.S. Open. His tee shot Sunday...
Golffastphillysports.com

AT 50 YEARS, 11 MONTHS AND 7 DAYS, PHIL MICKELSON WINS THE PGA!

Phil Mickelson etched his name in golf’s historical record yesterday with a staggering victory in the 103rd PGA Championship. While doubters waited for Mickelson to falter, since he hadn’t had a top 10 finish in a major since 2016, he kept his concentration during a rollercoaster round on the windswept Ocean Course at Kiawah Island to become the oldest men’s major champion at 50 years, 11 months and 7 days old.
Golfjacksonprogress-argus.com

Golden moment: Phil Mickelson wins PGA, makes history

It turns out that Phil Mickelson might be getting better with age. Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major championship, shooting a final-round, 1-over-par 73 to capture the PGA Championship by two shots Sunday at The Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C. "This is just an incredible feeling...
GolfLas Cruces Sun-News

Opinion: Phil Mickelson thrills us all with improbable PGA Championship win

For the most part, the professional golfer who has spent the better part of 30 years allowing fans to come along on his wild journey through the major championships hid his emotions behind a pair of oversize sunglasses. His steps across the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island were measured, at times even glacially slow. When the CBS cameras caught him between shots, he was often stone-faced, drawing purposefully deep breaths.
NFLGolf.com

‘I believed’: Phil Mickelson triumphant in emotional PGA Championship interview

It’s always difficult to tell which version of Phil Mickelson is standing on the tee box. Phil. The bomb-hitter. The coffee aficionado. The Twitter fiend. The man whose career has been inextricably tied to the actions and outcomes of one Tiger Woods. The greatest to never win a major. And more recently, the non-contender — the man damned to toil away in missed cuts and rely upon special exemptions.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Would Phil Mickelson Be The Oldest Ever Ryder Cup Player?

Would Phil Mickelson Be The Oldest Ever Ryder Cup Player?. PGA Champion Phil Mickelson will be 51 years and 100 days old on 24th September this year, when the first matches of the delayed 2020 Ryder Cup are scheduled to take place. If Mickelson, now the oldest ever winner of...
GolfGolf Channel

Where Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka are in latest U.S. Ryder Cup standings

Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka battled on Sunday for the Wanamaker Trophy. Come September, they could again team for the U.S. in the Ryder Cup. With his win, Mickelson moved from 52nd to 16th in the latest American standings. The top six players after the BMW Championship (Aug. 26-29) will earn automatic spots on captain Steve Stricker’s U.S. squad for the Sept. 24-26 matches at Whistling Straits. Stricker will then have six wild-card selections.