Asheville, NC

Application deadline extended for free advertising program

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 8 days ago

Asheville SCORE is partnering with Spectrum Reach to promote an opportunity in “Pay It Forward,” a $50 million, nationwide program Spectrum Reach has created to support the communities they serve. In Western North Carolina, Spectrum Reach will select one minority-owned, woman-owned, or veteran-owned small business to receive a complimentary advertising and marketing resources package, valued at $15,000. If you qualify as a minority-owned, woman-owned, or veteran-owned small business, be sure to apply to be considered for this fantastic opportunity to get your message to customers and prospects and to grow your business.

mountainx.com
