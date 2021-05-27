School board saves Asheville Primary, reverses pre-K plans
“Robert would be very ashamed of what we’ve done to his rules,” quipped Asheville City Board of Education member Peyton O’Conner, as the board repeatedly made, interrupted and amended motions during a May 24 meeting. But while the shambolic process may not have conformed to Robert’s Rules of Order, a standard manual of meeting procedure, the final outcome was clear: Asheville Primary School will stay at its Haywood Road location through at least the next school year.mountainx.com