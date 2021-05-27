Understanding volunteer wheat’s impact on annual production

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This week’s Crop Progress Report is pretty much a weather report as the condition of both the corn and soybeans crops fell because of the dry weather in most parts of the country. The condition of the corn fell 4% in the past week and is now rated 68% good to excellent—down 4% from a week ago ad the lowest rating for this time of the year in the past 12 years. The condition of the crop fell 14% in Iowa and 11% in Minnesota. Soybeans fell 5% and are now rated 67% good to excellent with Iowa and Illinois both reporting double digit drops in their soybean conditions.