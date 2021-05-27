Understanding volunteer wheat’s impact on annual production
Do volunteer plants in re-crop wheat act as weeds? How about volunteer corn in re-crop corn? A study conducted by researchers located at the Columbia Basin Agricultural Research Center answers the question for wheat. Led by Stewart Wuest of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service and collaborating researchers from Oregon State University, the study was published in Agronomy Journal, “Is volunteer wheat an economic weed in annual wheat production?”www.agdaily.com