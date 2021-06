THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This coming Wednesday will mark the 450th day since Nithin started helping the Covid patients at the General Hospital. His duty is to maintain their mental health along with the treatment and that too without receiving any salary. Nithin, who started serving Covid patients on March 17, 2020, has not taken leave ever since. He even forgot to celebrate Onam. — Nithin AF (33), a native of Perungkadavila in Neyyattinkara, completed his PG in Clinical Psychology. He was undergoing practical training at the Peroorkada Mental Health Centre when the state reported its first Covid case. When he came to know about the need for a psychologist as a volunteer service, he went straight to the General Hospital. Since then, he has been providing mental support to patients suffering from Covid.