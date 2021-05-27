Cancel
Health

Gary R. Decker, M.D.

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Decker, M.D. is the Director of Infection Control Services and Antibiotic Stewardship at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with minors in chemistry and theology from King’s College and a doctor of medicine degree from Georgetown University. He completed an internal medicine residency and infectious diseases fellowship at Georgetown Medical Center and studied medical microbiology at the National Institute of Health. He was born in Wilkes-Barre and resides in Kingston.

