Gary R. Decker, M.D.

Senior Director of Infection Prevention, The Johns Hopkins Health System. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Main Entrance) Lisa Maragakis, M.D., M.P.H., FSHEA, FIDSA is an associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Dr. Maragakis is the Senior Director of Infection Prevention, at The Johns Hopkins Health System and the Hospital Epidemiologist for The Johns Hopkins Hospital. In these roles, she is responsible for the conceptualization, planning, implementation, and development of the Johns Hopkins Health System's infection control and prevention program. Her research interests are the epidemiology, prevention and control of healthcare-acquired infections and antimicrobial-resistant gram-negative bacilli. Dr. Maragakis serves as the Executive Director of the Johns Hopkins Hospital Biocontainment Unit and as Incident Commander for the Johns Hopkins Medicine COVID-19 response. She also serves as the IDSA Co-Chair for the 2014 and 2020 Updates of the Compendium of Strategies to Prevent Healthcare-Associated Infections, and as the Co-Chair of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Healthcare Infection Control Practices Advisory Committee (HICPAC).