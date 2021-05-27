Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington Park, MD

SMCSO Seeking Info On Missing Lexington Park Man

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
Posted by 
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLj3n_0aDWaqNU00

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of James Laughlin Statter, age 38 of Lexington Park . Statter was last seen on foot in the Leonardtown area on May 26, 2021. Statter is a white male, 5’9” and weighs 245 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Laughlin Statter is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).  Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

The post SMCSO Seeking Info On Missing Lexington Park Man appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
City
Lexington Park, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
Leonardtown, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lexington County#County Sheriff#Info#Citizens#The Crime Solvers Program#Anonymous#Text#Contact Crime Solvers#Tipsters#Blue Eyes#Blonde Hair#Crimes#Message#Laughlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

One Killed in Nanjemoy Fatal Crash, Troopers Investigating Cause

(Nanjemoy, Maryland) – On Thursday, June 03, 2021, at approximately 7:10 p.m. Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Liverpool Point Road in the area of Riverside Road in Nanjemoy, Maryland. Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police […] The post One Killed in Nanjemoy Fatal Crash, Troopers Investigating Cause appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCSO Corporal Joseph Somerville Jr. Retires

On Friday, May 28, 2021, Corporal Joseph Somerville Jr., officially retired from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office after a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years. During his career Cpl. Somerville served in many capacities. He was a patrol deputy for 17 of his 25 years as well as part of the Motor Unit […] The post SMCSO Corporal Joseph Somerville Jr. Retires appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Waldorf, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Multiple Displaced After Accidental Waldorf Townhome Fire

Waldorf, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is blaming improperly discarded materials(flammable) for a Tuesday, June 1, 2021 townhome fire that displaced multiple people. The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of Heathcote Road at 6:40 p.m. for a reported structure fire of a two-story townhome. Seventy-five firefighters took fifteen […] The post Multiple Displaced After Accidental Waldorf Townhome Fire appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CCSO Officers Complete De-Escalation Trainers Course

De-escalation training has always been and continues to be a priority for the CCSO. Recently, this group of officers completed an intensive course which will allow them to serve as De-Escalation Trainers. For six weeks, the group met with Dr. Melanye Smith to focus on various topics, including: the history of police and various use […] The post CCSO Officers Complete De-Escalation Trainers Course appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MSP Aviation Personnel Recognized For Statewide Safety Efforts

Baltimore – Five members of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command were recognized this week for their efforts to promote safety during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic by the State Employees Risk Management Administration (SERMA). The three troopers and two civilian pilots were honored during SERMA’s two-day virtual conference, which recognized more than a dozen […] The post MSP Aviation Personnel Recognized For Statewide Safety Efforts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Lusby, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

With Solomons Fireworks Canceled, Lusby Resident Fights to Save Them

Lusby, MD / Tuesday, June 1, 2021  –  When the Solomons Island Business Association announced that they had to cancel the 4th of July fireworks for the second year in a row because the recent pandemic prevented normal fundraising, everyone who has enjoyed this popular event was profoundly disappointed. Not content to let a beloved tradition […] The post With Solomons Fireworks Canceled, Lusby Resident Fights to Save Them appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MusicPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMD Local Music Schedule for the Week of June 3-9, 2021

Friday – June 4th 4:00pm – Joe Parsons – Southern Trail Distillery – Mechanicsville MD 5:00pm – Squid Inc – PattyFest – Jefferson Patterson Park – St Leonard MD 5:00pm – Funkzilla Unplugged – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – California MD 6:00pm – Billy Breslin – Bugeye Grill – Solomons MD 6:00pm – Run Catch […] The post SoMD Local Music Schedule for the Week of June 3-9, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Repairs to Begin to MD 5 Railway Crossing In Waldorf Thursday

(June 2, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) and CSX Transportation will begin making railway repairs to MD 5 Business (Leonardtown Road) in the Waldorf area of Charles County on Thursday, June 3.   Starting at 5 a.m., crews will implement the detour to replace a deteriorated pipe, rail panels and asphalt between Pika Drive and MD 925 (Old Washington Road). Currently, the deteriorated […] The post Repairs to Begin to MD 5 Railway Crossing In Waldorf Thursday appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

GoVAX Summer Tour visits Southern Maryland Food Truck Festival in Charles County this weekend

BALTIMORE, MD—The Charles County Health Department (CCHD) and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Southern Maryland Food Truck Festival in La Plata on June 5 and 6. Free vaccines will be available to Food Truck Festival attendees from 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 […] The post GoVAX Summer Tour visits Southern Maryland Food Truck Festival in Charles County this weekend appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Best Things to Do in Southern Maryland

If you are a traveler and you are thinking of a trip to Maryland, then visiting Southern Maryland could be the best place for you. You can visit historical landmarks, museums, natural lands, games, and many things to explore here. With this article, we would like to share some of the best places in Southern […] The post Best Things to Do in Southern Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Sheriff Searching For Critically Missing Teen

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing juvenile Donovan David Thorney, aka of Justin Beckett. Thorney is described as a 14-year-old white male, approximately 6′ 1″ tall, weighing 105 pounds with green hair, last seen in the Owings, MD area. If you have any information in regards […] The post Calvert Sheriff Searching For Critically Missing Teen appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MilitaryPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of May 31-June 4, 2021

This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the […] The post Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the Week of May 31-June 4, 2021 appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Officer Pulls Drunk Driver From Burning Vehicle Following Crash in Glen Burnie

An Arundel County Police officer pulled a drunk driver from his vehicle which had caught fire following an early morning highway crash in Glen Burnie. On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 2:31 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a two vehicle crash on NB I-97 at MD-174. The preliminary investigation indicates a blue Honda Accord had run into the rear of a red Ford truck.
Lexington Park, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Forty-One Year Old Male Shot in Lexington Park, Police Searching for Suspect

On May 16, 2021, at 12:35 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired. A male victim, age 41 of Lexington Park, was located suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was flown to […] The post Forty-One Year Old Male Shot in Lexington Park, Police Searching for Suspect appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Maryland StateCumberland Times-News

State police moving into new barrack

CUMBERLAND — Maryland State Police will relocate to a newly built Cumberland barrack on Wednesday. Troopers and civilian support staff were temporarily relocated to the Allegany County Emergency Operations Center at Mexico Farms while the barrack, at 1125 National Highway in LaVale, was built. The $12.6-million, single-story barrack includes an...
Leonardtown, MDBay Net

Cody Alexander Sir

Cody Alexander Sir, 31, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 9, 2021. He was born on July 14, 1989 in Leonardtown, MD and was the loving son of Michelle Norvell and Step Son James Bynaker both of Mechanicsville, MD. He was the son of David Sir of Daytona Beach, FL. Cody was the loving father of Edward (Eddie) C. Sir of Mechanicsville, MD. Along with his sister Sandra Bynaker of Mechanicsville, MD.