You have likely heard that things are going to change on June 15th here in California, with the economy opening up and restrictions going away, with limited exceptions. I wanted to share what we understand will be happening in our real estate practices, from communication by the California Association of Realtors®. No doubt things are still subject to change, and local jurisdictions (cities and counties) can implement their own restrictions. But I suspect many areas will operate in synchrony with the state’s rules unless there are compelling reasons not to.