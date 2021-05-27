Cancel
Bayer releases new plan to address future Roundup claims

By AGDAILY Reporters
agdaily.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an on going legal battle over Roundup, Bayer has once again been hit by a blow by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The judge rejected Bayer’s $2 billion class action proposal, which would have provided compensation in return for placing limits on potential future litigation.

www.agdaily.com
