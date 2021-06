Ardent Mills, a leading flour-milling and ingredient company, in partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions, the retail division of the world’s largest crop inputs company, announced the advancement of its regenerative agriculture program. The program is aimed at strengthening the soil ecosystem and helping producers improve their farms’ productivity and profitability. By the end of 2022, the company has committed to enrolling 250,000 acres of spring and winter wheat into its regenerative agriculture program with the goal of advancing regenerative agriculture practices and building the grower base over the next three years.