WEATHER: Flood warnings extended for Morris County after Dunlap inundated again

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlood warnings have been extended for areas north of Emporia. Northern Morris County is now in a flood warning until 11 pm after as much as 4.5 inches of rain fell earlier in the day. Council Grove and Council Grove Lake are included in the warning. Council Grove is also...

kvoe.com
Emporia, KSKVOE

WEATHER: List of road closures continues to grow, more closures expected in coming days Featured

Barricades have been placed on several roadways in and around Emporia following heavy rainfall and flooding Sunday. Kansas Highway 99 is closed between Roads 180 and 240, or just north of Emporia. According to Lyon County Assistant Engineer Jim Brull, Road 250 north of Americus was closed at one time during the day. It was then reopened to one lane of traffic for a time before fully reopening shortly before 9 pm.
Emporia, KSWIBW

Rivers and Creeks Expected to Crest Monday Evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We had rain Sunday and lots of it for areas south of I-70. Flooding is worst near Emporia, KS and Lyndon, KS with Emporia officially measuring 3.64 inches of rain with localized reports upwards of 6 inches. That will cause some flooding concerns and creeks and rivers in the region are expected to crest Monday evening.
Lyon County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 13:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lyon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Ottawa affecting Franklin County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Solomon River near Niles affecting Saline, Ottawa and Dickinson Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Mill Creek Near Paxico affecting Wabaunsee County. Neosho River near Emporia 3nw affecting Lyon County. Neosho River near Americus affecting Lyon County. Neosho River Near Neosho Rapids affecting Lyon County. Saline River at Tescott affecting Saline and Ottawa Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River near Quenemo affecting Osage and Franklin Counties. Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading affecting Lyon and Osage Counties. Salt Creek near Lyndon affecting Osage County. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Americus. * From Monday morning to Tuesday afternoon. * At 11:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 26.7 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs from along the river from Americus to Emporia. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Theater Road, also known as the Americus Road...2 miles south of Americus floods.
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Flooding reported in Emporia

Flooding is being reported in multiple areas of Emporia as a result of Sunday's heavy rains. An estimated 2 - 5 inches has fallen in the area and another 1 - 2 inches was expected to accumulate through 8 p.m. Are you experiencing flooding?
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

WEATHER: Lyon County explains siren policy after funnel cloud sighting near Plymouth, no warning from NWS Featured

A unique weather situation unfolded for residents of Emporia and southern Lyon County on Sunday. The spotting of a funnel near Plymouth by a Lyon County deputy prompted the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to sound sirens for Emporia. However, the National Weather Service did not issue a warning for potential tornadic activity. Emergency Communications Director Roxanne Van Gundy says there are only three situations when dispatchers sound the sirens. Direct information from the National Weather Service is one. Visual confirmation from TV is another.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Lyon County, KSKVOE

WEATHER: National Weather Service issues flood warnings for local bodies of water Featured

Widespread flooding on area roadways and bodies of water has begun following continuous heavy rainfall through the overnight and morning hours Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Marais Des Cygnes River above Reading until Monday morning. As of 9 am Sunday the river was at 17.3 feet, just below the 19 ft flood stage. The river is expected to crest at 21.8 ft before dropping back below the flood stage later this evening. A second warning goes for the Salt Creek near Lyndon until Monday morning. Shortly after 9 am Sunday, the creek crested above the 10 ft flood stage and currently stands at 10.02 feet.
Morris County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morris The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Anderson County in east central Kansas Coffey County in east central Kansas Franklin County in east central Kansas Lyon County in east central Kansas Southeastern Morris County in east central Kansas Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Ottawa, Garnett, Osage City, Burlington, Council Grove, Wellsville, Lyndon, Centropolis, Lebo, Americus, Pomona, Waverly, Olpe, Richmond, Williamsburg, New Strawn, Quenemo, Melvern and Hartford. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Lyon County, KSKVOE

All-clear announced after funnel cloud sighted near Plymouth Featured

Reports of funnel clouds in southern Lyon County prompted the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center to sound tornado warning sirens for about 20 minutes starting at 2:45 pm. The Emergency Communications Center sounded the sirens after a funnel cloud was reported near Plymouth. No touchdown was confirmed and the southern...
Geary County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Geary, Lyon, Morris, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 10:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Geary; Lyon; Morris; Wabaunsee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR GEARY, LYON, EASTERN MORRIS AND WABAUNSEE COUNTIES At 1024 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Emporia, Junction City, Council Grove, Alma, Eskridge, Grandview Plaza, Americus, Alta Vista, Hartford, Dwight, Neosho Rapids, Harveyville, Reading, Allen, Admire, Bushong, Dunlap, Council Grove Lake and Volland. This includes the following highways Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 121 and 154. Interstate 35 between mile markers 128 and 142. Interstate 70 between mile markers 295 and 314. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Law enforcement in Harveyville report that they are closing Harveyville Road and Walton Road due to overflow from Dragoon Creek. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

Third party reports of tornadic activity on KTA spur sirens to activate

Lyon County Emergency Communications Center has activated tornado sirens in both Emporia and Olpe after multiple reports of tornadic activity south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike. We are aware that there are no official warnings at this time. We will keep you updated as more information is available.