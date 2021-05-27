USDA forecasts record farm exports in FY 2021

CHICAGO, June 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Friday as traders assessed forecasts for hot, dry weather across much of the U.S. Midwest, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 34-1/2 cents higher at $15.83-3/4 per bushel, while new-crop November soybeans added 32 cents to $14.35-1/2. * CBOT July soymeal gained $4.60 to $396.20 a ton and CBOT July soyoil lifted 2.49 cents to 71.34 cents per lb. * For the week, CBOT's most-active soybean contract added 52-1/4 cents, a 3.48% weekly gain. * U.S. soybean export sales of 198,000 tonnes were down significantly from the previous four-week average during the week ended May 27, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Export shipments of 221,700 tonnes were at a marketing-year low. * Indonesian authorities have yet to decide on whether to cut their crude palm oil (CPO) export levy, three officials told Reuters on Friday, as the levies remained at their highest for five months in a row, hurting demand. * Meanwhile, U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill Inc said it is building a $200 million palm oil refinery in the Indonesian province of Lampung, which the company expects to be completed late next year. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Jonathan Oatis)