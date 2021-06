A local Veterans of Foreign Wars post hosted a ceremony on Memorial Day to honor those who have served in the United States military. “This is when we pay tribute to our war dead, those that have gone before us, those that have died in combat serving our country, preserving our freedoms,” said VFW Post 948 Commander Ray Bull. “Unlike Veterans Day, that is for all of us that have served but are still living as Armed Forces Day is (for) the men and women still serving.”