Eugene, Ore. - Stargazers will have something to look forward to early Wednesday morning. The moon will turn red and orange due to a Total Lunar Eclipse. A Total Lunar Eclipse is when the Earth, Sun, and Moon perfectly align. When this occurs, the Earth's shadow covers the moon. The light we see reflected off the moon is from the Sun. However, when there's a Total Lunar Eclipse, that light no longer reflects off the moon. This may lead you to think that we woudn't be able to see the moon at all, but that's not the case. What happens is sunlight with longer wave lengths can pass through Earth's atmosphere, and get refracted-or bent, and make it to the moon. These longer wave lengths are mainly red and orange.