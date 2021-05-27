OPINION | Sunrise Report 29: Foolishness & Power

WE have ALL fallen short and done foolish things at one time or another in our lives and the real challenge in all the exploits of our foolishness was the need to “learn our lesson(s) from the foolish behavior.” Just like in my classroom with our youths and in real life with adults there will ALWAYS be those who are prone to foolishness. The question that will continue to loom over the CNMI is when will the majority of voters learn their lesson(s) about this group of Republicans.