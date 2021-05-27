Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Republican Party

OPINION | Sunrise Report 29: Foolishness & Power

By Ambrose M Bennett - Activist
mvariety.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWE have ALL fallen short and done foolish things at one time or another in our lives and the real challenge in all the exploits of our foolishness was the need to “learn our lesson(s) from the foolish behavior.” Just like in my classroom with our youths and in real life with adults there will ALWAYS be those who are prone to foolishness. The question that will continue to loom over the CNMI is when will the majority of voters learn their lesson(s) about this group of Republicans.

mvariety.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Office#In The Dark#Absolute Power#To Be Continued#People Power#Real Power#Foolishness Power#Casino#The Federal Government#Legislature#The Federal Funds#Nmd#Nmc#Mt Carmel School#House#James Madison Fellow#Senate#Opinion#Fools#Insanity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
MinoritiesLJWORLD

Opinion: Race theory and free speech politics

From Washington, D.C., to Kansas, culture war issues are topping the conservative agenda. Many conservatives are advocating restricting speech in schools to ban something called “critical race theory” (CRT). CRT isn’t a theory like, say, the theory of gravity that has clear rules and equations. Rather, it’s more like a...
Congress & Courtsvozwire.com

There are 19 QAnon candidates running for Congress in 2022

With 18 months until the 2022 midterm elections, QAnon fans are already jumping on the GOP’s endorsement of the conspiracy theory and throwing their hats in the ring for a congressional seat. According to a Media Matters for America investigation, 19 people who have openly expressed support for the QAnon...
Presidential ElectionAberdeen News

Letter: The destruction of our democracy

Republican leaders now have the tools to do what they've wanted to do for years: set up a North Korean/Chinese/ Russian type dictatorship in the USA. If lying, cheating and banning Blacks and Hispanics from voting won't be enough, they still have an ace in the hole. Most swing states are controlled at the local level by Trump loyalists poised to disregard election results and appoint their own stooges to replace those legitimately elected. They are not denying this and, in fact, are proud of it. They know their rank and file will applaud their actions, and they'll have no price to pay for their illegal and un-American activities.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Montanan

The conservative constitutional argument against D.C. statehood is a red herring

On April 22, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. If signed into law, this bill would admit the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth as our 51st state and finally extend congressional representation to its more than 700,000 residents.  The new state would have more population than either Wyoming or Vermont. […] The post The conservative constitutional argument against D.C. statehood is a red herring appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ProtestsBBC

Putin sees 'double standard' in US Capitol riot prosecutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of double standards for its treatment of the Capitol rioters. He said it was wrong for the US to criticise crackdowns on anti-government protests overseas, while prosecuting Americans with "political demands". Speaking at a business forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set...
U.S. PoliticsPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Republican perspective

Opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of The Flume. Five years after Clinton’s loss, Democrats are still devastated. President Trump promised to Make America Great Again. His policies scared the daylights out of the Ds. They considered what would happen if successes provided proof that Conservative policies do work. It would drive home the facts by reminding minority communities that after decades of promises to uplift them, nothing happened.
Westford, MAwestfordcatnews.org

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Consequences of Article 15

Article 15 is being presented as an attempt to address the corrupting influence of corporate money on our political system. While that corrupting influence is a very real problem, Article 15 will not solve that problem and will have unintended consequences which threaten the constitutional rights of all Americans. The...
Immigrationchicagocrusader.com

America is divided into racist, antiracist and the racially ambiguous mindsets

Often in the name of academia or intellectualism, people dissect the most simplistic truths to the point of blurring clear understanding and making commonly shared beliefs a virtual impossibility. A spokesperson for the former administration in Washington, D.C., coined the dubious phrase “alternative facts.”. At the end of the day,...
PoliticsSeacoast Online

Rooks: Constitutions need amendment to thrive

The U.S. Constitution has been in continuous use since 1789 – our best claim to being “the world’s oldest democracy,” or “democratic republic,” if you prefer. But is it in good health? There, signs are less encouraging. Among the oddest of recent legal doctrines has been the “originalist” school, which...
Congress & Courtsarcamax.com

Democrat Kabuki

"If you elect us, we will repeal Obamacare," Republicans claimed in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Each victory brought a goal post shift. Ultimately, the Republican Party never got rid of the Affordable Care Act. The same happened with Planned Parenthood. Despite Republican control, reconciliation processes that bypass the filibuster and Republican presidents, Planned Parenthood funding remained.
Congress & CourtsBuffalo News

Letter: Republicans conjure new narrative for Capitol riot

“Hear no evil; Speak no evil; See no evil.” That should be the new mantra of congressional Republicans who support Donald Trump’s fantasy that the election was stolen. They succeeded in preventing the creation of a non-partisan commission to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated was “redundant.” However, “redundant” apparently didn’t apply when they conducted 10 Benghazi hearings in an attempt to smear Hillary Clinton.
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Who's running the Republican party?

In response to letter "Who's running the Democratic Party?" I ask, "Who's running the Republican Party"?. They have a man who only thinks what is best for him. They have a man who mimics handicapped people. They have a man who almost always lies. They have a man who calls vets and fallen soldiers suckers and losers.They have a man who tries to harm as many people as possible with his insane decisions on climate change.
Congress & Courtsnewbostonpost.com

Ed Markey Says Immigrants Make America Safer

According to U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D-Malden), immigration accomplishes that. Markey appeared in a Facebook live town hall with the pro-immigrant Massachusetts Communities Action Network on Wednesday, talking about what he sees as the duty of the United States to accept more immigrants and the benefits immigrants bring to the country.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court sides with Ted Cruz in campaign finance lawsuit

A federal court on Thursday sided with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in his lawsuit against the Federal Election Commission (FEC), striking down rules limiting how much money candidates can raise after an election to pay off loans. Cruz challenged a section of election law that says campaigns cannot pay back...