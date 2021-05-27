Cruella goes dark and deep to expand on iconic Disney character
The "101 Dalmatians" property has been an enduring one for Walt Disney Studios, with the original 1961 film maintaining a strong presence in pop culture mostly thanks to its iconic villain, Cruella De Vil. That status was bolstered even more in the late ‘90s/early 2000s when Glenn Close starred as Cruella in two live-action movies, well before Disney’s current spate of live action remakes of their animated properties.dallas.culturemap.com