New York City, NY

Employers must pay workers for recovery time from Covid vaccine side effects, Cuomo says

By Kevin Tampone
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 8 days ago
New York — Businesses in New York must pay their workers if they take days off to recover from the side effects of Covid-19 vaccines, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The Labor Department will issue new guidance today stating that Covid vaccine recovery time will be covered by New York’s law on paid sick leave. Employers will have to give employees paid time off to recover if they experience side effects that keep them from work.

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
