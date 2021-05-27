Employers must pay workers for recovery time from Covid vaccine side effects, Cuomo says

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, citing Canada’s lack of urgency, on Thursday called on the United States to unilaterally open the U.S. border to Canadians. “As Co-Chair of the Northern Border Caucus, I have worked with my colleagues across the aisle, our Canadian counterparts, the North Country Chamber of Commerce, and essentially anyone who will listen over the past several months to establish a bilateral, metrics-based plan to reopen the northern border, but the Canadian Government continues to lack the urgency this situation demands,” Stefanik said in a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Enough is enough — the United States needs to do what’s best for the American people and small businesses and reopen the northern border.”