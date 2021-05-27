Cancel
Jurickson Profar hitting second Thursday for San Diego

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar is back in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers. What It Means:. Profar will return to center field in place of Jorge Mateo and bat second after being held out of Wednesday's lineup. He...

