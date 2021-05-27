Jurickson Profar hitting second Thursday for San Diego

FB: 60/65 SL: 65/70 CV*: 65/70 CH: 45/55 CT: 40/45 Control: 45/55 Overall: 60. Kumar is the son of Tracy Rocker, a former football player and current defensive line coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Anyone who has glimpsed Kumar in action can immediately see he has his father’s genes. Back in 2018, Kumar Rocker was considered by many to be one of the two best prep arms in the entire draft, the other being Carter Stewart. Both carried significant signing concerns. In the case of Stewart, this did not keep Atlanta from trying to draft Stewart anyway, despite knowing ahead of time he was going to demand over-slot. In Rocker’s case, his strong commitment to Vanderbilt scared off most teams. He was eventually selected in the 38th round by the Colorado Rockies - mostly just for funsies, not unlike when Arizona used their 20th round pick in 2014 to select J.B. Bukauskas out of high school, despite him warning all of MLB he was heading to UNC in a fairly non-negotiable way. Clearly, Rocker chose to go to school and re-enter the draft in hopes of being a top-5 selection in 2021. (Stewart famously chose to go to Japan instead of the Braves, signing for more than anyone in the draft and making himself an unrestricted free agent three seasons sooner than he would be if he had signed with the Braves.)