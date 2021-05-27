Cancel
Emporia, KS

USD 253 Board of Education approves altered COVID-19 practices beginning Jun. 1

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdated COVID-19 practices are coming for USD 253 Emporia at the conclusion of the current school year. During the USD 253 Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening, the board approved a motion to maintain its current mitigation strategies until the final day of school this Friday. Once the school year has concluded the district will then adopt a set of adjusted practices that will alter and eliminate certain mitigation procedures.

