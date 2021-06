LOWELL – Free COVID-19 testing has returned to the city through the state’s Stop the Spread program, and will be available seven days a week for the foreseeable future. “While we have made significant progress in combatting the spread of COVID-19 in Lowell through our efforts to vaccinate a high volume of residents, testing remains a critical tool in limiting transmission,” City Manager Eileen Donoghue said in a statement. “As more sectors of the economy begin to reopen and scale up operations, the availability of a low-barrier testing site is particularly valuable to the continued safety of our community.”