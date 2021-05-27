Affirm Spinout And Credit Billing Solutions Company Resolve Raises $60 Million

Synctera, a fintech that provides Business as a Service (BaaS) tools to connect community banks with fintech companies, announced today that they raised $33 million in Series A funding. Fin VC led the new round of funding and was joined by new investors Mastercard and Gaingels. In addition, investors from previous rounds of funding returned, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Diagram Ventures, SciFi Ventures and Scribble Ventures. To date, the company has raised over $45 million in just under a year. In this news release, Synctera also announced that they are joining other fast growing technology companies in the Cap Table Coalition, which pledges to meet a goal of having 10% of investors in each funding round being from traditionally marginalized investors.