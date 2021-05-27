Affirm Spinout And Credit Billing Solutions Company Resolve Raises $60 Million
Affirm spinout and credit billing solutions company Resolve announced recently that it raised $60 million in funding. These are the details. Resolve announced it has raised $60 million in funding to fuel the growth of its embedded billing platform for growing business-to-business (B2B) companies to facilitate buying and selling on credit. The company – which launched as a spinout from Affirm in 2019 – has seen overwhelming demand for B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) billing for business purchases.pulse2.com