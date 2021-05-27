Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Variations | The ‘unceasing bombardment’ and ‘earshattering rapid salvoes’ of election year 1972

By Zaldy Dandan - Variety Editor
mvariety.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE banner headline of Marianas Variety’s June 9, 1972 issue was “GOVERNMENT CENSORING RADIO STATION NEWS.”. At the time the NMI was one of the six districts of the Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands which was administered by the U.S. The other districts were Palau, the Marshall Islands, Ponape (Pohnpei), Truk (Chuuk) and Yap. The TT government’s chief executive was the American high commissioner who was an appointee of the U.S. president. The high commissioner, in turn, appointed the administrator of each district. The TT’s legislative branch was the bicameral Congress of Micronesia, but each district also had their own district legislatures. The Marianas District, moreover, had mayors, municipal councils, village or district commissioners on top of the TT government’s various departments, offices and other agencies.

mvariety.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Artillery#Government Jobs#Marianas Variety#Ponape#Tt#American#Kjqr#The Land Advisory Board#Liberation Queen#The Trust Territory#Territory#Philippine#The Municipal Council#District Commissioners#The Territorial Party#The Popular Party#Sugar Dock#Nmi#Unceasing Bombardment#Municipal Councils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Jobs
Related
Compton, CAIdaho8.com

Compton residents will elect a new mayor for the 1st time in eight years

COMPTON, California (KABC) — Compton voters filed into polling places on Tuesday to elect a new mayor: Cristian Reynaga, a realtor and entrepreneur, or current Compton City Councilwoman Emma Sharif. Eyewitness News stopped by both campaign offices to talk with each candidate. Sharif has served on the Compton City Council...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

402 elected in this year's Neighborhood Board election

A total of 495 candidates filed to run in this year's Neighborhood Board election and 402 were elected. The Neighborhood Commission Office posted the election results on Tuesday. “Congratulations to all of the neighborhood board members who were elected to represent the community on a variety of meaningful topics,” said...
Texas Statewsgw.com

Texas Dems stalled the GOP’s voting law. Here’s what was in it

The Texas bill to overhaul its elections is dead for now, after Texas Democrats walked out of the state Capitol late Sunday night, denying Republicans a quorum as the clock ticked down on the legislative session. Governor Greg Abbott immediately put lawmakers on notice that he’ll call a special session...
Presidential ElectionBryan College Station Eagle

Critical to democracy

The columnists on today’s Opinions page are addressing the question, “Should the For the People Act become law?”. Although we’ve made significant progress over the past two centuries to expand the freedom to vote, self-interested politicians in numerous states are trying to turn back the clock to a dark period in our history and create significant barriers to voting for certain Americans, especially Black and brown voters.
Public Safetystateofpress.com

Violence eclipses upcoming midterm elections in Mexico | Crime News

With campaigning finished as Mexico’s midterm elections approach, many hope the bloodshed is over in what experts have described as one of the bloodiest election seasons in recent history. According to Etellekt, a security consultancy firm, at least 89 politicians, including 35 candidates, have been killed in more than 200...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Montanan

The conservative constitutional argument against D.C. statehood is a red herring

On April 22, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. If signed into law, this bill would admit the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth as our 51st state and finally extend congressional representation to its more than 700,000 residents.  The new state would have more population than either Wyoming or Vermont. […] The post The conservative constitutional argument against D.C. statehood is a red herring appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ProtestsBBC

Putin sees 'double standard' in US Capitol riot prosecutions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the US of double standards for its treatment of the Capitol rioters. He said it was wrong for the US to criticise crackdowns on anti-government protests overseas, while prosecuting Americans with "political demands". Speaking at a business forum in St Petersburg, Mr Putin set...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Taiwan's fate may be decided in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently surged nearly 100,000 troops, along with significant numbers of aircraft and equipment, to his country’s common border with Ukraine. His message was clear: the continued existence of a vibrant, democratic, and independent Ukraine will always be threatened by Moscow’s whims. With barely disguised Russian proxies occupying significant portions of Eastern Ukraine, as well as the Crimean Peninsula, it is a message to be taken seriously.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: We need a federal law to protect elections, voting rights

To the editor — Hitler's big lie after World War I was Germany lost because the Jews sabotaged their war effort. Why would Germans believe that without proof? Joseph Goebbels — Hitler's propagandist said, “If you tell a lie enough and keep repeating it, people will come to believe it.”
Presidential Electiontucson.com

National Opinion: Why we must preserve our freedom to vote

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Although we’ve made significant progress over the last two centuries to expand the freedom to vote, self-interested politicians in numerous states are trying to turn back the clock to a dark period in our history and create significant barriers to voting for certain Americans, especially Black and brown voters.
Politicsnewspotng.com

Former Ondo State governor Mimiko denies joining APC | Newspot

Dr Olusegun Mimiko, the immediate past governor of Ondo State, has denied rumours that he has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mimiko in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, John Paul Akinduro, said that partisan politics is the least of his concerns now. The former governor...
Phoenix, AZazpm.org

Arizona & Sonora governors, border apprehensions, stalled budget vote

In their last official meeting, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich signed a memorandum of understanding to help improve Sonora’s water future and monitor air quality along the border. The pair appeared in Phoenix at an event hosted by the Arizona Mexico Commission in late May. Voters in Arizona will elect a new governor in 2022 and Sonoran voters head to the polls June 6. During their final visit, Ducey and Pavlovich sat down with Lorraine Rivera to discuss the relationship their two states share.
Phoenix, AZillinoisnewstoday.com

Arizona Democratic Party Secretary of State Participates in Governor Election

Phoenix (AP) — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday that the Democratic Party will run for the 2022 governor’s election, condemning the Republican-controlled state senator’s audit of the 2020 presidential election. did. In a statement, Hobbs ran “to bring transparency, accountability and results to Arizona people” and “set...