Introduced in 1994 by Netscape, http data cookies made it possible to track users’ website visits and activity. Cookies have evolved considerably since then, and most marketers rely on this information to shape digital advertising campaigns and marketing strategies. Yet in March, Google announced it would phase out third-party cookies as part of a two-year plan toward a “privacy-first web” model. What will a cookie-less future look like? In our first weekly Northeast Digital Marketing Boot Camp Bites webinar, experts from PA Media Group and MassLive Media joined Advance Media New York in taking a closer look at the implications of these changes. Here’s what we learned.