Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New favipiravir derivative is a potent SARS-CoV-2 inhibitor

By Michael Greenwood, M.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search for potent drug inhibitors of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has been underway since the beginning of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The antiviral influenza drug favipiravir has been indicated as a potential lead by researchers with some, so far, limited but promising clinical reports.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Derivative#Acetic Acid#Cell Death#Chemical Papers#Vero#Cyanorona 20#Potent Drug Inhibitors#Sars Cov 2 Inhibition#Human Cells#Rna Production#Lethal Mutagenesis#Purine Nucleotides#Polymerase Domains#Viruses#Virus Replication#Competitive Binding#Equimolar Concentrations#Sars Cov 2 Proliferation#Rna Strands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Related
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists discover novel defensive response to SARS-CoV-2

Scientists from Hokkaido University have discovered a novel defensive response to SARS-CoV-2 that involves the viral pattern recognition receptor RIG-I. Upregulating expression of this protein could strengthen the immune response in COPD patients. In the 18 months since the first report of COVID-19 and the spread of the pandemic, there...
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 mutations, vaccines, and immunity: implication of variants of concern

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 203 (2021) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Nature, Wang et al.1 investigated the neutralizing activities of antibodies elicited by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 against SARS-CoV-2 variants. The devastating impact of the ongoing COVID-19...
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 nanobodies 2.0

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 202 (2021) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Science, Koenig et al.1 reported on rationally engineered biparatopic nanobodies targeting the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the spike protein that not only efficiently neutralize SARS-CoV-2, but additionally suppress mutational escape.
ScienceNature.com

Inhibition mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 main protease by ebselen and its derivatives

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic has triggered global efforts to develop therapeutics. The main protease of SARS-CoV-2 (Mpro), critical for viral replication, is a key target for therapeutic development. An organoselenium drug called ebselen has been demonstrated to have potent Mpro inhibition and antiviral activity. We have examined the binding modes of ebselen and its derivative in Mpro via high resolution co-crystallography and investigated their chemical reactivity via mass spectrometry. Stronger Mpro inhibition than ebselen and potent ability to rescue infected cells were observed for a number of derivatives. A free selenium atom bound with cysteine of catalytic dyad has been revealed in crystallographic structures of Mpro with ebselen and MR6-31-2 suggesting hydrolysis of the enzyme bound organoselenium covalent adduct and formation of a phenolic by-product, confirmed by mass spectrometry. The target engagement with selenation mechanism of inhibition suggests wider therapeutic applications of these compounds against SARS-CoV-2 and other zoonotic beta-corona viruses.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

STING agonist diABZI shows promise against SARS-CoV-2 variants

COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective way to prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. For people who are already infected, new research suggests the small molecule stimulator of interferon genes (STING) agonist-1, diABZI, may be effective in controlling SARS-CoV-2 infection — including those caused by variants. Led...
ScienceEurekAlert

SARS-CoV-2: Estimating infectiousness

What started as the preliminary analysis of routine laboratory data has since evolved into the largest-ever study of viral load levels in patients with SARS-CoV-2. A team of researchers from Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin have now analyzed the PCR samples of more than 25,000 persons with COVID-19. Working under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten, the team determined the viral loads of each individual sample and used their results to estimate levels of infectiousness. The research, which has been published in Science*, provides a clear idea of the infectiousness of the disease in different age groups and at different levels of disease severity. It also provides new insights into the B.1.1.7 variant.
Sciencetucsonpost.com

Study on sequencing to detect SARS-CoV-2

Vienna [Austria], May 25 (ANI): During the pandemic, it is extremely critical to detect the virus at the beginning stage, and in a move to achieve the same a team of researchers at the Vienna BioCenter designed a testing protocol for SARS-CoV-2 that can process tens of thousands of samples in less than 48 hours.
ScienceEurekAlert

SARS-CoV-2 RNA discovery unlocks new potential treatments

An international and multidisciplinary team led by researchers at the University of Oxford, University of Glasgow, and University of Heidelberg, has uncovered the interactions that SARS-CoV-2 RNA establishes with the host cell, many of which are fundamental for infection. These discoveries pave the way for the development of new therapeutic strategies for COVID-19 with broad-range antiviral potential.
HealthNews-Medical.net

Repurposed gout medication (probenecid) shows potent inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 replication

Even though several vaccines have now been rolled out in a bid to end the pandemic of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) that has ravaged the world over the past 1.5 years, the delay in vaccine production and distribution is bound to leave many countries stranded without adequate supplies of vaccines for at least a year more. During this time, millions of cases may be added, many of which will require treatment.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

CASdetec: new CRISPR-based SARS-CoV-2 detection platform detects nucleic acids with high sensitivity and specificity

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the novel coronavirus named severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), has caused a global pandemic of unprecedented proportions, overwhelming public health systems and economies across the world. Detection of viral nucleic acid has been an important strategy in the early diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2. Four...
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers discover drug that blocks multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants in mice

The drug diABZI -- which activates the body's innate immune response -- was highly effective in preventing severe COVID-19 in mice that were infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to scientists in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The findings, published this month in Science Immunology, suggest that diABZI could also treat other respiratory coronaviruses.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Detection of SARS-CoV-2 genome and whole transcriptome sequencing in Frontal Cortex of COVID-19 patients

Brain Behav Immun. 2021 May 19:S0889-1591(21)00193-8. doi: 10.1016/j.bbi.2021.05.012. Online ahead of print. SARS-Cov-2 infection is frequently associated with Nervous System manifestations. However, it is not clear how SARS-CoV-2 can cause neurological dysfunctions and which molecular processes are affected in the brain. In this work, we examined the frontal cortex tissue of patients who died of COVID-19 for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, comparing qRT-PCR with ddPCR. We also investigated the transcriptomic profile of frontal cortex from COVID-19 patients and matched controls by RNA-seq analysis to characterize the transcriptional signature. Our data showed that SARS-CoV-2 could be detected by ddPCR in 8 (88%) of 9 examined samples while by qRT-PCR in one case only (11%). Transcriptomic analysis revealed that 11 genes (10 mRNAs and 1 lncRNA) were differential expressed when frontal cortex of COVID-19 patients were compared to controls. These genes fall into categories including hypoxia, hemoglobin-stabilizing protein, hydrogen peroxide processes. This work demonstrated that the quantity of viral RNA in frontal cortex is minimal and it can be detected only with a very sensitive method (ddPCR). Thus, it is likely that SARS-CoV-2 does not actively infect and replicate in the brain; its topography within encephalic structures remains uncertain. Moreover, COVID-19 may have a role on brain gene expression, since we observed an important downregulation of genes associated to hypoxia inducting factor system (HIF) that may inhibit the capacity of defense system during infection and oxigen deprivation, showing that hypoxia, well known multi organ condition associated to COVID-19, also marked the brain.
ScienceNewswise

Scientists reveal structural details of how SARS-CoV-2 variants escape immune response

Newswise — LA JOLLA, CA--Fast-spreading variants of the COVID-19-causing coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, carry mutations that enable the virus to escape some of the immune response created naturally or by vaccination. A new study from scientists at Scripps Research, along with collaborators in Germany and the Netherlands, has revealed key details of how these escape mutations work.
Public HealthNIH Director's Blog

Effect of 2 Inactivated SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines on Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection in Adults: A Randomized Clinical Trial

Importance: Although effective vaccines against COVID-19 have been developed, additional vaccines are still needed. Objective: To evaluate the efficacy and adverse events of 2 inactivated COVID-19 vaccines. Design, setting, and participants: Prespecified interim analysis of an ongoing randomized, double-blind, phase 3 trial in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain among...
Manhattan, KSHigh Plains Journal

Flying insects not likely to transmit SARS-CoV-2, ARS studies show

By early 2020, a new virus called SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19 disease, was rapidly spreading across the planet. Everyone wanted and needed information on what it was, what it did, and how it was transmitted. Since then, the worldwide scientific community has amassed a great deal of information about...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Proof that face masks reduce SARS-CoV-2 transmission

Researchers in Germany and China have conducted a study analyzing the efficacy of face masks in mitigating the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Hang Su from the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry in Mainz and colleagues showed...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

SARS-CoV-2 infection induces long-lived bone marrow plasma cells in humans

Long-lived bone marrow plasma cells (BMPCs) are a persistent and essential source of protective antibodies1-7. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) convalescent individuals have a significantly lower risk of reinfection8-10. Nonetheless, it has been reported that anti-SARS-CoV-2 serum antibodies experience rapid decay in the first few months after infection, raising concerns that long-lived BMPCs may not be generated and humoral immunity against this virus may be short-lived11-13. Here we demonstrate that in patients who experienced mild infections (n=77), serum anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) antibodies decline rapidly in the first 4 months after infection and then more gradually over the following 7 months, remaining detectable at least 11 months after infection. Anti-S antibody titers correlated with the frequency of S-specific BMPCs obtained from bone marrow aspirates of 18 SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients 7 to 8 months after infection. S-specific BMPCs were not detected in aspirates from 11 healthy subjects with no history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. We demonstrate that S-binding BMPCs are quiescent, indicating that they are part of a long-lived compartment. Consistently, circulating resting memory B cells directed against the S protein were detected in the convalescent individuals. Overall, we show that SARS-CoV-2 infection induces a robust antigen-specific, long-lived humoral immune response in humans.
Pharmaceuticalshealthday.com

CDC Offers Details on SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine breakthrough infections occur in a small percentage of vaccinated individuals, according to research published in the May 25 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Meseret...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

New, portable saliva screening test detects SARS-CoV-2 in five-minutes

International research led by Monash University and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity has achieved a proof of concept for a new, fast, portable saliva screening test that uses an infrared light technology to confirm infection with SARS-CoV-2. The research is published today in Angewandte Chemie. Professor Bayden...
CancerNature.com

Effects of potent neutralizing antibodies from convalescent plasma in patients hospitalized for severe SARS-CoV-2 infection

Janneke E. Stalenhoef – Schukken ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1486-30455,. In a randomized clinical trial of 86 hospitalized COVID-19 patients comparing standard care to treatment with 300mL convalescent plasma containing high titers of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, no overall clinical benefit was observed. Using a comprehensive translational approach, we unravel the virological and immunological responses following treatment to disentangle which COVID-19 patients may benefit and should be the focus of future studies. Convalescent plasma is safe, does not improve survival, has no effect on the disease course, nor does plasma enhance viral clearance in the respiratory tract, influence SARS-CoV-2 antibody development or serum proinflammatory cytokines levels. Here, we show that the vast majority of patients already had potent neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies at hospital admission and with comparable titers to carefully selected plasma donors. This resulted in the decision to terminate the trial prematurely. Treatment with convalescent plasma should be studied early in the disease course or at least preceding autologous humoral response development.