Management vs Leadership: How Coaching Skills Make a Difference

Are you a freelance coach? Do you own a coaching agency? Does your enterprise have internal coaching sessions? There are so many things you need to manage and track, right? It can be overwhelming despite having a proper system. Wouldn’t you like something more effective? Maybe a software or an app that lets you plan and schedule sessions, track the progress of coachees, manage your invoices and payments, have virtual one-to-one sessions with each one of them, and have full control over your coaching business would be suitable for you?