(NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ) -- The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS), a program of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts, will livestream a free concert from the College of St. Elizabeth in Morristown on Saturday, May 15 at 7:00pm on WhartonArts.tv. Featuring the NJYS Youth Symphony led by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo and with the support of the League of American Orchestras’ Futures Fund, NJYS will partner with Nokia Bell Labs to experiment with two-way communication at the concert. C4C, a technology that turns audience members’ phones into speakers, will enable concertgoers to become part of the performance.