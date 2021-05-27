Cancel
Sturgis, MI

Local events planned for Memorial Day

Sturgis Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreparation is underway for Memorial Day observances in the Journal area. A group of volunteers gathered Wednesday to place flags on the graves of veterans at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. Among them were Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and members of VFW Honor Guard, American Legion and Amos Sturgis Daughters of the American Revolution. They placed about 2,700 flags, according to Rod Millard, commander of VFW Color Guard, which organized the event.

