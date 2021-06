We have two house cats. One is a beautifully marked tortoise shell male that began life as a barn cat. When he was three or four months old, he began hanging around our place, peeping at us from under an artichoke plant or lurking in wait to pounce from behind a tree only to dash away. I named him Mister and he and I flirted back and forth for weeks. These days Mister doesn’t often stay inside, but he visits daily. Of course, he also eats here.