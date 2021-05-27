Cancel
REED Stock: Over 23% Increase Explanation

pulse2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) increased by over 23% during intraday trading this morning. This is why it happened. The stock price of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) — the makers of a popular ginger beer — increased by over 23% during intraday trading this morning. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing the launch of its flagship Extra Ginger Beer in 12 oz. cans led by the expansion into over 1,600 Walmart Mixer Sets, marking a secondary shelf placement for Reed’s.

pulse2.com
