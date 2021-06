Chang went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-2 win over Detroit. Chang hasn't seen much playing time lately -- he's played in only 12 games in May. The infielder is slashing a meager .149/.183/.209 with no home runs, six RBI, six runs scored and a stolen base through 71 plate appearances. He started at shortstop Thursday in place of Amed Rosario (hand). With another utilityman in Owen Miller on the big-league roster, Chang's path to playing time has gotten a bit more difficult.