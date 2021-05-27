Cancel
2 new Covid-19 cases

By Emmanuel T. Erediano
mvariety.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. on Thursday reported that two additional travelers had been confirmed positive for Covid-19, bringing the CNMI's total to 183 since March 28, 2020. CHCC said the two new cases were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth-day testing on May 26 and testing on...

SciencePosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

SARS-CoV-2 Viral Mutations: Impact on COVID-19 Tests

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated over time, resulting in genetic variation in the population of circulating viral strains over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Molecular, antigen, and serology tests are affected by viral mutations differently due to the inherent design differences of each test. This website provides information regarding...
Public HealthMedscape News

Atorvastatin: A Potential Treatment in COVID-19?

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. For patients with COVID-19 admitted to intensive care, giving atorvastatin 20 mg/d did not result in a significant reduction in risk for venous or arterial thrombosis, for treatment with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), or for all-cause mortality compared with placebo in the INSPIRATION-S study.
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Centivax partners with US NMRC to study Covid-19 antibody

Centivax has signed a strategic collaboration with the US Naval Medical Research Center (NMRC) to conduct Phase I clinical development of its SARS-CoV-2 antibody, Centi-B9. Centi-B9 is designed as a broad-spectrum therapeutic and prophylactic for administration through injections. It is also expected to act as an adjunct to vaccines to ensure broad protection.
Medical & BiotechMedCity News

FDA authorizes Regeneron’s Covid drug at lower dose, and in injectable formulation

Covid-19 vaccinations have tempered the pandemic’s spread in the U.S., but infections are still happening and not everyone is eligible for the authorized shots. Those needing a Covid antibody treatment now have another, more convenient option. The FDA has expanded emergency use for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ antibody cocktail to include an injectable formulation, providing an alternative to the intravenous infusion that requires patients to sit for 20 minutes or more.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The Delta variant of COVID-19 just got even scarier

With the United States still well short of reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, concern is growing over a new variant of the virus that researchers now believe is between 30 percent and 100 percent more transmissible than the previously most dominant variant. "The best estimate at the moment is this [new] variant may be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha ['U.K.'] variant," epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told The Guardian.
Public HealthCNN

Caught in a 'pickle,' tens of millions of Americans might not have had an adequate response to the Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) — It was a beautiful March afternoon, and as June Tatelman walked her dog in her Boston neighborhood, she was flying high. Tatelman had recently received her second dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, and the end of the pandemic was finally in sight. Maybe soon she could play with her grandchildren and return to her volunteer work helping children in foster care. Maybe in a few months, when her husband turned 75, they could go out to a restaurant to celebrate.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Many Americans have tossed their facemasks aside. They're seeing friends and family. They're eating out once again. Life has returned to normal, at least for the most part. Unfortunately, it's a much different story in other parts of the world. The key difference is the availability of vaccines. In the U.S., 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 people. In India, the number is only 15 doses per 100 people.
Public Healthamericasnewshub.com

UnitedHealthcare will reimburse family docs for COVID-19 tests

UnitedHealthcare will reimburse pediatric and family medicine clinicians for COVID-19 tests administered in 2021, the insurer said in a letter to providers. Healthcare professionals can provide proof of services and sign an amendment to their previous contract with UnitedHealthcare to receive 100% of CMS’ rate for specific COVID-19 test codes, the email letter said. The offer applies to all past and future COVID-19 tests from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Poor COVID-19 Outcomes Not Associated With Proton Pump Inhibitor Use

Proton pump inhibitor (PPI) use did not contribute to severe COVID-19 outcomes, according to results of nationwide observational study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. All residents of Denmark who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 up to December of 2020 were included in this analysis. The COVID-19 cohort was assessed for...
Public Healthprecisionvaccinations.com

PTX-COVID19-B Vaccine

PTX-COVID19-B Vaccine candidate is an mRNA vaccine candidate developed by Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc. PTX-COVID19-B Vaccine candidate is indicated to prevent COVID-19 a disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. PTX-COVID19-B Vaccine News. June 1, 2021 - Providence Therapeutics Holdings Inc. and Biological E. Limited announce the execution of a term...
CancerMedscape News

Practice Halt: No Benefit in Cervical Cancer With Adjuvant Chemo

One of the top presentations at the top cancer meeting this year has negative results — but this abstract is "very important," says Lori J. Pierce, MD, president of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The study, known as OUTBACK, will be presented during a plenary session at the...
GenomeWeb

Avellino Lab AvaGen

Avellino Lab has launched AvaGen, a test that assesses risk for keratoconus and other corneal distrophies, with full nationwide availability in the US. According to the company, the test examines more than 2,000 variants in 75 keratoconus-related genes. The assay reports a keratoconus risk score that is intended to inform decisions around the use and timing of US Food and Drug Administration-approved cross-linking treatment, which can halt disease progression and preserve vision. AvaGen results can also influence an eye care professional's choice of refractive surgery options.
Public HealthBioMed Central

Promoting Patient and Public Involvement in the research process

If you think of patients as naïve when seeking help and support, then you are seeing only one part of the picture. Increasingly in the past decade, patients are moving from being “users and choosers” to “makers and shapers”, thus challenging the classic caregiver paradigm. In the paternalistic model of medicine, health professionals appear like parents who impart the best treatment to patients without seeking their opinions in the process. However, owing to an increase in the literacy of patients and moral concerns of the patients’ “right to know”, progress is being made in recognizing the importance of patients’ values and experiences.
Healthonclive.com

FDA Approval Insights: Tivozanib in Relapsed/Refractory Advanced RCC

Dr. Rini discusses unique elements of the TIVO-3 trial, the significance of the FDA approval of tivozanib in advanced RCC, and potential next steps for research with the TKI in the paradigm. Welcome to OncLive On AirTM! I’m your host today, Caroline Seymour. OncLive On AirTM is a podcast from...
Diseases & Treatmentsbyardmercer.com

Patient Resources

THURSDAY, June 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parkinson's disease patients can get symptom relief with deep brain stimulation (DBS) therapy that lasts over the long term, a new study shows. Over 15 years, patients who received DBS, which requires surgical... 26 May. Shoulder Pain Can Plague Wheelchair Users, But Their...
Healthmedicalupdatenews.com

Clinical Trials of Bharat Biotech Covaxin Begin on Children at AIIMS, Patna

Patna: In a major development, Bharat Biotech has begun clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine on children aged 2 to 18 years at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Patna. The trials commenced after the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) nod for the Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Covaxin on children on May 11. Also Read – Covaxin to be Approved Under WHO Emergency Use Listing, Bharat Biotech Shows Confidence.