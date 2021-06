CLEVELAND -- The Indians were informed on Tuesday that the team will reach Major League Baseball’s 85 percent vaccination threshold on Wednesday. Clubs were informed just before Opening Day that MLB and the MLBPA have agreed to relax certain health and safety protocols contained in the 2021 Operations Manual for fully vaccinated Tier 1 Individuals (players, coaches, managers and those in direct contact with those people) and for clubs where 85% of their Tier 1 Individuals are fully vaccinated. As part of that memo, players and staff were again strongly encouraged to receive one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines when eligible.