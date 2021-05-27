Drag Race Marianas 5k set for June

RuPaul's Drag Race, the long-running drag queen competition show, has recently branched out into international versions of the show, much like the similar Top Model franchise. Hot take: Drag Race international versions are not made for you. They are not engineered to have the same worldwide appeal as the OG franchise does. There are currently seven international iterations of the franchise in addition to the original flavor US version: Drag Race Down Under, Drag Race Espana, Canada's Drag Race, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race UK, Drag Race Thailand, and the OG spin-off series, The Switch Drag Race (Chile). I've watched a fair selection of these versions and even covered the first season of Drag Race Holland – and the shows are great, but as someone who did not grow up in the cultures of Holland, Thailand, Canada, Spain, or any of the others represented by international versions of Drag Race, I've noticed one major difference between the international versions and the original U.S. Drag Race: the international versions of Drag Race are not made for audiences outside of those countries.