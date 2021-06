Nicholas Beauchene, 26, of Kearny, pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to an information charging him with one count of desertion of mails. According to court documents, Beauchene admitted that on Sept. 28, Oct. 1, and Oct. 2, 2020, he threw away into dumpsters in North Arlington and West Orange 1,875 pieces of mail that he was assigned to deliver to residents in West Orange and Orange.