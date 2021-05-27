Identity Infrastructure Company Persona Raises $50 Million

Stack Overflow, the main knowledge-sharing neighborhood for builders and technologists, is being acquired by Prosus, an web holding firm and funding agency, in a transaction that values the corporate at $1.8BM. “We’re excited to be becoming a member of the Prosus household, which catapults us into a brand new section of progress and permits us to increase and speed up Stack Overflow’s impression world wide,” remarked Prashanth Chandrasekar, Stack CEO. “Prosus experience rising and nurturing communities, particularly in a world context, will make our public platform much more invaluable in serving to builders and technologists be taught and develop. Given Prosus’ deal with the way forward for the office, their partnership will permit our market-leading SaaS collaboration product, Stack Overflow for Groups, to achieve 1000’s extra international enterprises, permitting them to speed up product innovation and enhance productiveness by unlocking institutional information.”