Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Identity Infrastructure Company Persona Raises $50 Million

pulse2.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersona — an identity infrastructure company offering businesses the building blocks to create a personalized identity verification experience for any use case — announced recently that it has secured $50 million in Series B funding. These are the details. Persona — an identity infrastructure company offering businesses the building blocks...

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Company#Critical Infrastructure#Online Identity#Identity Verification#Core Data#Investment Funds#Index Ventures#Pii#Gusto#Angellist#Robinhood#User Funds#Revenue#Businesses#Customers#Data Sources#Verification Options#Investor#Security#Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Delivery Service
Related
Small Businessthepaypers.com

Codat, Personetics to enable better personalised engagement for SMBs

API-based platform for business data Codat has partnered with Personetics, a provider of financial data-driven personalisation and customer engagement solutions for the Financial Services industry. Serving over 100 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics’ AI analyses financial data in real-time. It understands customers’ financial behaviour to anticipate their needs and act...
Technologyaithority.com

oak9 Secures $5.9 Million Seed Round To Launch Infrastructure-as-Code Security Platform

Chicago-based startup will help enterprises accelerate app delivery while providing comprehensive security. oak9 launched its infrastructure as code security platform, backed by a seed round of $5.9 million led by Menlo Ventures, accompanied by Hyde Park Angels and Uncorrelated Ventures. As part of the investment, Venky Ganesan, Partner at Menlo Ventures will join oak9’s board of directors along with Tim Tully, formerly CTO at Splunk and now Partner at Menlo Ventures.
Marketsaithority.com

Outreach Closes $200 Million Round; $4.4 Billion Valuation for Sales Engagement Category Leader

Global Investors Lead Series G Funding Round, Betting on Outreach’s Innovation Leadership to Drive the Future of Enterprise Sales Technology. Outreach, the largest and fastest-growing sales engagement platform provider, announced it has closed a $200 million funding round co-led by new investors, Premji Invest and STEADFAST Capital Ventures. This funding round raises Outreach’s valuation to more than $4.4 billion and its total funding to $489 million. The additional funding will further strengthen Outreach’s position as a leading sales technology platform while accelerating market expansion and growth.
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Data privacy-focused NFT startup raises $2.3 million in seed funding

The seed funding round was led by Hong Kong-based blockchain investment firm Kenetic, with participation from several prominent venture capital funds. Snickerdoodle Labs aims to use NFT technology to build a data economy focused on user data privacy and security. The platform was co-founded by former PayPal head of blockchain...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Gong raises $250 million in funds at valuation of over $7 billion

(Reuters) - Gong, a platform leveraging artificial intelligence for sales teams, raised $250 million in a funding round that tripled its valuation to $7.25 billion, the company said on Thursday. The Series E round, led by Franklin Templeton, brings Gong’s total funding to $584 million. Existing investors, including Sequoia Capital,...
Businessfinovate.com

Socure Secures Strategic Investment from Capital One Ventures

Digital trust and identity verification innovator Socure announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Capital One Ventures, Capital One Financial Corporation’s venture capital division. The amount of the investment was not disclosed, but it adds to the $192 million the company has raised to date. This sum includes a $100 million Series D round in March, which gave Socure more than a billion dollar valuation.
San Mateo, CAdcvelocity.com

Coupa Software launches $50 million venture capital fund

Business spend management (BSM) tool vendor Coupa Software has launched a venture capital fund to invest in technology startup firms, saying the $50 million fund will help extend digital transformation efforts to companies’ back office operations. The “Coupa Ventures” unit is intended to foster innovation in the BSM sector by...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Three Biopharma Companies Raise Millions in Separate Series A Financing Rounds

Stablix Therapeutics launched with a $63 million Series A financing round that will be used to develop the company’s and advance a portfolio of protein stabilizers towards the clinic. New York-based Stablix’s TPS platform, dubbed RESTORED, “generates heterobifunctional small molecules (RESTORACS) that recruit deubiquitinase enzymes to remove ubiquitin from targeted...
TechnologyVentureBeat

AI-powered sales enablement platform Gong raises $250M

Enterprise sales enablement platform Gong.io today raised $250 million in a series E funding round valuing the company at $7.25 billion, more than triple its previous valuation ($2.2 billion). CEO and cofounder Amit Bendov says the new capital, which brings Gong’s total raised to $584 million, will be put toward product development, hiring, and customer acquisition.
BusinessEntrepreneur

Fintech Startup S-Ancial Technologies Raises $1.4 Mn In Pre-Series A Round Led By JITO Angel Network

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Capital market fintech solutions company S-Ancial Technologies Private Limited announced to have raised $1.4 million in a Pre-Series A funding round. JITO Angel Network led the round along with Rahul Mehta of DST Global and other Marquee angels and the founding team.
Businessmotionographer.com

Newfangled Studios Crystalizes Core Identity With Company Rebrand

BOSTON, June 2, 2021 – Newfangled Studios, a Boston-based creative production agency that creates smart video campaigns for smarter brands, revealed today its new logo and brand. An LGBTQ+ and woman-owned company, Newfangled adds a diverse perspective to video advertising for some of the world’s biggest brands. Since 2009, Newfangled...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

How to Generate Additional Streams of Revenue via Embedded Banking

How can your business generate additional streams of revenue just by integrating financial services to existing products? Let’s find out!. Remember the time when the latest smartphone launched with jaw-dropping specifications & features and got everyone talking?. 11 out of 10 of us would have made a willful decision to...
Economybeincrypto.com

JPMorgan Expanding Crypto Services, Hiring Related Experts

JPMorgan Chase has added several new positions related to cryptocurrencies, and will expand its crypto services in the merchant and consumer payments space. Multinational investment bank JPMorgan Chase is on the lookout for potential employees who have experience in crypto, according to its job postings page. Specifically, it is looking for individuals experienced in the bitcoin and Ethereum markets. Overall, the company has 34 open positions for its crypto department, ranging from product managers to blockchain engineers.
Businessthecustomer.net

Qualified Raises $51M Series B

Today we’re excited to announce that Qualified has raised $51M in Series B funding led by Salesforce Ventures. The news was originally covered in TechCrunch. This moment solidifies the importance of conversational sales and marketing to the future of B2B selling, and it paves the way for an incredible future of innovation and growth.
Businessthewealthrace.com

Stack Overflow to be Acquired by Prosus for $1.8B

Stack Overflow, the main knowledge-sharing neighborhood for builders and technologists, is being acquired by Prosus, an web holding firm and funding agency, in a transaction that values the corporate at $1.8BM. “We’re excited to be becoming a member of the Prosus household, which catapults us into a brand new section of progress and permits us to increase and speed up Stack Overflow’s impression world wide,” remarked Prashanth Chandrasekar, Stack CEO. “Prosus experience rising and nurturing communities, particularly in a world context, will make our public platform much more invaluable in serving to builders and technologists be taught and develop. Given Prosus’ deal with the way forward for the office, their partnership will permit our market-leading SaaS collaboration product, Stack Overflow for Groups, to achieve 1000’s extra international enterprises, permitting them to speed up product innovation and enhance productiveness by unlocking institutional information.”
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Impossible Finance Raises $7M for Binance Smart Chain DeFi Incubator

The latest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol to get big backing from venture capitalists is Impossible Finance for a multi-chain incubator project. In an announcement on June 3, the DeFi protocol declared that it had secured $7 million from over 125 institutional and angel investors. The round was co-led by True Ventures, CMS Holdings, Alameda Research, and Hashed.