Insider Accumulation And Cycle Forecast Show Warning Signals To Tesla And Apple investors

Today I want to focus on Insider Accumulation because it sends warning signs to Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors. The price action looks very interesting. TSLA stock shows signs of depreciation. But as you know I like to trade a mix of fundamental and technical analysis to have a higher chance of winning trade. The Insider Accumulation is just screaming on a weekly chart. It shows what smart money is doing. No matter what they say, the fact is they don’t buy Tesla. The Insider Accumulation is very low.