Opelousas, LA, — Opelousas General Health System (OGHS) has been recognized as Top 100 in the nation for Medical Excellence in Orthopedic Care, and has been ranked among the top 10% in the nation for orthopedic surgery, neurological care, and pulmonary care. Additionally, OGHS has been ranked among the top 10% in the state for joint replacement, orthopedic care, and sepsis care. Our 2021 quality awards from CareChex® —are based on their comprehensive quality scoring system, that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.