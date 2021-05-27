Naomi Osaka Won’t Speak To Press At The French Open — Here’s Why

At just 23 years old, tennis champion, activist, and anime enthusiast Naomi Osaka has been quietly making the way hearts across the country. Even if you don't watch tennis, her humility and perseverance shines through, making her easy to love. The quadruple-time grand slam winner uses her platform for good, offering advice to her Instagram followers on handling haters and sharing anecdotes about her Japanese and Haitian heritage. Naomi Osaka has also been tapped as one of the hosts of September's Met Gala, joining Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, and Amanda Gorman. With a long list of sponsorships and ambassador roles, Naomi Osaka is primed to be the next one to watch in fashion. While we wait to see what she pulls out at the next Met Gala, let's take a look through some of her best moments.