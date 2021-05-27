Cancel
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Announces She Will Not Do Any Press At French Open Tournament To Protect Her Mental Health

By Victoria Uwumarogie
 11 days ago

"I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros. I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one," she wrote on Instagram. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me. I've watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well. I believe that whole situation is kicking a person while they're down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it."

Kyrie Irving
