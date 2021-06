Britney Spears recently lit up social media with a throwback "Baby Mama" photo that recalled her days as a mom of two young boys. In the photo, Spears can be seen sitting at the pool with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, both of whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The boys, now teenagers, are playing with some pool toys in the image and Spears is rocking a pair of shades with a two-piece swimsuit.