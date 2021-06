A professional footballer’s journey is rarely lonely, and it’s generally the way that the higher you rise, the more company you keep.Amid the cluster of hangers-on that flock to riches and fame, the hardest challenge is ensuring those who have been part of the journey at key junctures are still privy to the bigger moments of your career. For Ben Chilwell, that moment will come on Saturday in Porto.The Champions League final against Manchester City is something of a coming-of-age for the 24-year-old. His arrival at Chelsea from Leicester City for £45million was made with a view to playing in...