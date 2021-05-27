Cancel
Maryland State

Maryland adds 517 more to COVID-19 death toll over pandemic

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland has revised the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state by adding 517 deaths that were not properly classified by medical certifiers over the past year.

The health department said Thursday the update brings the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Maryland to 9,368. There were five more deaths over the past 24 hours.

The state also raised the number of probable cases with COVID-19 listed as the cause of death by 21. The total number of probable deaths due to the coronavirus is now 213.

The department says through maintenance exercises the Vital Statistics Administration identified that some medical certifiers had miscoded the cause or probable cause of death. The department says the administration is in the process of re-issuing guidance for coding protocols to medical certifiers.

